Up, up and away in their magnificent flying machines over Horsham

Pilots of all ages and experience levels will take to the air in their magnificent flying machines during Horsham Week, as their peers have done for over 57 years.
Horsham Week continues a long tradition of providing great flying for Victorian, New South Wales, and South Australian pilots in the first full week of February, for the the 2024 competition from Saturday, February 3 to 10.
"We hope to have four 4 Pawnee tugs from Bacchus Marsh, Ararat, and Horsham launch between 30 and 40 gliders daily," Horsham Flying Club member Michael Hogan said.
"There'll be a lot happening at Horsham Aerodrome this week and next.
"Competitors will be in three classes: Club Class for older and two-seat gliders, Standard/15 meter Class, and Open/18 meter Class,"
The best time to see things happening over the next week of competition gliding is early afternoon, after lunch, when 30 to 40 gliders will be launched into the skies around Horsham.
After an hour, it will go quiet while everyone heads across the Wimmera before returning in the early evening.
The best viewing spots will be around the terminal building at the end of Laurie's Drive off Geodetic Road.
Residents of Horsham will hear the tugs launching one after another.
Even from your backyard in Horsham, look to the Northwest and start looking for the glint of the sun reflecting off 30 to 40 gliders climbing until they disappear from view.
The daily briefing takes place each morning at 10.00 am with a summary of observations from the previous day, followed by the awarding of daily prizes in the form of bottles of wine.
Competition Director Mike Durrant will return this year, fresh from running the recent World Gliding Championships at Narromine, New South Wales, in December.
Mr Durrant will be assisted by an experienced team that will manage task setting, weather forecasting, scoring, and daily field operations with the help of Horsham Flying Club members and the pilots and crews participating in the competition.
Pilots from across Victoria will attend the competition and represent themselves as individuals and their clubs.
These include the Gliding Club of Victoria at Benalla, the Sunraysia Gliding Club from Mildura, the Geelong Gliding Club, the Bendigo Gliding Club, Melbourne Soaring, and the Horsham Flying Club.
"We are also expecting some pilots from New South Wales and South Australia," he said.
The gliders being flown this year will be a mixture of new and old, ranging from Single and Twin Asters originally built in old West Germany to some Finish Pik 20s and Jantars from Poland.
"This somewhat mixed collection of gliders will have some experienced competition pilots and new emerging competition pilots attending their first competition " he said.
Pilots may have the opportunity to take part in a shorter racing task for Club Class from Horsham to Hopetoun to Wycheproof and back to Horsham.
This will cover a straight line flying distance of 300 kilometers but may involve the pilot and glider crisscrossing the Wimmera Mallee to find the best conditions to get around the task quickly.
The fastest gliders may do the task in around four hours, and the slowest six to seven. It depends on the weather and the pilot's ability to adapt to the conditions.
"Gliding has come a long way from when the fleet of gliders left visual view after launch and reappeared hours later," Mr Hogan said.
"Now anyone can follow the task being flown by a single glider, the whole class together, and at this year, Horsham Week, all three classes flying their separate tasks at the same time from a computer in the Horsham Flying Club hanger or from anywhere in the world via the world wide web.
"Now, we see people on the ground with their eyes down, looking at their smartphones or tablet devices, following the progress or lack of progress of their friends out on task.
"They can see those having a bit of trouble and those doing very well.
"Those on the ground can now watch all three classes on task simultaneously on one screen," he said.
Coaching Week is underway for pilots who want to improve their cross-country flying skills and prepare for competitions like Horsham Week.
There are about 15 gliders, two- and single-seaters, and about 20 or more students and coaches doing briefings and lectures during the morning and flying coaching tasks in the afternoon.
Horsham Week is a pilot-led friendly competition with everyone helping each other.
