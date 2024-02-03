The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Up, up and away in their magnificent flying machines over Horsham

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 7 2024 - 3:00pm, first published February 4 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pilots of all ages and experience levels will take to the air in their magnificent flying machines during Horsham Week, as their peers have done for over 57 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.