CFA advised fire at Mitre is under control, but burning, stay informed

The CFA advises this Community Information is being issued for Arapiles, Mitre, and Natimuk.
There is a haystack fire on Three Chain Road, Mitre, that is now contained.
This fire has been burning throughout Sunday, February 4, and will burn overnight into Monday, February 5.
Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities as firefighters pull apart the hay to extinguish the fire.
There is no immediate threat to the community, and no action is required.
This Community Information message replaces the Advice message issued at 4:29 pm Sunday, 4 February 2024.
This advice was issued on Sunday, 04 February 2024 at 08:24 pm
The next update will be on Monday, February 5 2024, at 08:30 pm
A Total Fire Ban was declared for Sunday, February 4, across the Wimmera and the Mallee.
The CFA reported being called out to several grass fires today that were started by campfires.
