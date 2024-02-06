Millar piles on the runs as Homers narrowly miss out on outright win

A century from Homers' batter Logan Millar saw the ladder leaders to a win over Blackheath Dimboola in round 10 of HCA A Grade on Saturday, February 3.
Resuming at 2/136, Millar (129) and captain Adam Atwood (55) combined for an 186-run third-wicket partnership on the way to 6/350 from 75 overs.
A Grade debutant, Max Spokes and Jake McLean took two wickets.
The Bulls lost opener Malcolm Barry (6) before Daniel Collins and Archer Laverty steadied the ship in their second innings.
Once Collins was adjudged LBW of the bowling of Chaminda Gamage for 23, wickets fell at regular intervals.
An outright win looked likely before Nathan Schorback (30 not out off 43 balls) and McLean (3 not out from 21) saw Blackheath Dimboola cling on, Laverty top-scored with 37.)
Atwood claimed 4/50 from 14 overs, whilst Gamage finished with 3/26.
West Wimmera cruised to an eight-wicket win over the Horsham Tigers at Davis Park.
In pursuit of 226, an unbeaten 116 from Warriors keeper-batter Jobe Dickinson saw the target reached in 54 overs.
Brad Alexander (57) and Liam Preston (42 not out) also impressed with the bat in hand.
Tigers bowler Prabath Bandara was the lone wicket-taker, as Tyler Puls and Angus Adams affected a run-out.
A superb bowling performance from Lubeck Murtoa has seen the Mudlarks to a 37-run win over Laharum at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Laharum lost young opener Brodie Foster early before Jude Borlase was undone after a patient four off 43 balls.
Partnerships were hard to come by as wickets fell at regular intervals.
Captain Daniel Griffiths (18), Max Bunworth (26), and Joshua Mahoney (21) were the only batters to reach double figures.
Nic Ballagh continued his strong season with the ball; he took 5/33 from 19.1 overs as Laharum was bowled out for 88.
The wicket continued to tumble at City Oval as Noradjuha Toolondo defeated Horsham Saints.
On day two, with three wickets down, Matt Combe ripped through the Saints' middle order, recording 5/33 from 20 overs.
Mark Crafter was the only resistance in the lower order (25 off 35) as the Saints were bowled out for 81.
Jordan McDonald and Kobi Lang took two wickets.
Already 114 runs ahead on the first innings, Noradjuha Toolondo put the foot down.
Opener Garrett Liston scored an unbeaten 63 from 54 balls as the Bullants finished 5/105 at the close of play.
Ben Sawyer and Jono Carroll finished with two wickets each.
Colts are off to strong start in their two-day clash with Quantong.
Captain Josh Colbert (61) and opener Josh McCluskey (54) scored half-centuries at Dudley Cornell Park.
Rup/Minyip's Nicholas Hudson scored 60 as the Blue Panthers are in a commanding position after day one against Horsham Tigers.
Darren Sexton scored 59 for Blackheath Dimboola as the Bulls recorded their first win of the C Grade season over the Horsham Tigers.
Tigers captain Ash Britton scored an unbeaten 50 in the run chase.
At Coughlin Park, Saints captain Kingsley Dalgleish also raised the bat in his side's match against Laharum.
Demons batter Matthew Whelan scored 53 not out in the successful run chase.
