Horsham City snatch top spot with one round left in weekend bowls summer

Horsham City has surpassed the once impenetrable Nhill to take the top spot of the Wimmera Playing Area weekend pennant division one lawn bowls with only one round to go.
Taking on Sunnyside on Saturday, February 3, Horsham City were dominant, winning all three rinks enroute to a 16-0 win, (93-59).
Derek Ballinger, Bryan Avory, Gary Knight and Dnaile Gloury were responsible for Horsham City's strongdes rink victory, 33-16.
Nhill came undone against top four rivals Horsham Golf, losing 14-2 (69-63).
Ryder Byrnes, Terry Robins, Gregory Ryan and Darren Gebert claimed Nhill's sole rick victory 26-19, while Horsham Golf won the other two 28-18 and 22-19.
Also dominant in round 13, Dimboola picked up a 16-0 (78-52) win on the road against Goroke Edenhope.
The closest the home side came to a rink victory was six shots, but Dimboola proved too strong across the green.
And, Kaniva fell short just of victory against Coughlin Park, despite a 12 point difference (14-2) Kaniva only trailed by one shot (75-74).
Russell Crouch, Timothy Meyer, Malcolm Coutts and Darren Maddern pulled off Kaniva's only win, 32-21.
In the final round of the lawn Bowls' regular season, Coughlin Park will host Nhill, Sunnyside heads to Kaniva, Horsham Golf meets Dimboola, and Horsham City takes on Goroke Edenhope.
