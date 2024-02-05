Hornets clinch grand final berth, Lady Hornets defeated on the road

The Horsham Hornets' CBL South-West men's squad has cemented its spot in a home grand final, while the Lady Hornets were defeated by Portland.
Scott Benbow's side withstood a surge from the Coasters in the 84-77 victory, but Bec McIntyre's side fell 63-87 in front of a large Portland crowd on Saturday, February 3.
It was an up-tempo start to the match at the Horsham Basketball Stadium as both sides looked to make the most of their opportunities beyond the arc with a combined 50 points in the first quarter.
The Hornets extended their lead to 11 points at half time before scoring became more difficult.
"[Portland are] A hell of a side too. We would get a little bit of lead on, then they would hit a three, so they'd keep a sniff in. We just had to just straighten up a little bit and just trust the process," Hornets head coach Scott Benbow said.
When the Hornets came into their three-quarter-time huddle, Benbow felt a sense of 'deja vu' from its one-point loss in round 11.
"We talked at three-quarter time because it was exactly the same position that we were in when we played them when they hit that game-winner," Benbow said.
After a controlled opening of the fourth quarter, the Coasters gained momentum.
"[They were] very mature to actually steady the ship. A couple of timeouts to bring the ball forward to get it out of our back-court helped us a lot too," he said.
"They pretty well coached themselves tonight. They knew what they were doing. We had a game plan; it just needed a little bit of reining in every now and then."
The home crowd celebrated on the final buzzer as the Hornets came away with the seven-point win.
"Very relieved but excited for what's to come. The boys are up and about."
Cody Bryan scored the most points with 22, while Mitch Martin (17) and Austin McKenzie (16) contributed on the offensive end.
Despite his output with the ball in hand, Benbow was pleased with McKenzie's effort on defence in a 40-minute performance.
"Aus [McKenzie] did a great job on him [Nathan Hardingham]. He got them back in the game in the second half, but Aussie played 40 and did a hell of a job on him," Benbow said.
"There was talk before the game from Portland saying he doesn't play defence and all that stuff.
"I thought it was his most mature game of the year. He played defence, and he can play defence. We need that out of him next weekend.
The Horsham Lady Hornets could not reel in a high-powered Coasters offence at the Portland Basketball Stadium.
With Bec McIntyre away at the 2024 national championships, assistant coaches Jon Fitzgerald and Caitlin Jones-Story took control.
"It was a good chance for me to step up, especially in a big final and an away game. The stakes don't get any higher, but I loved it," Fitzgerald said.
It was a tight start between the second and third-placed teams in the regular season.
Portland edged the Lady Hornets 15-12 at quarter time, and the lead was extended to nine points at the half.
Both sides exploded on the offensive end in the second half for a combined 47 points.
Coasters centre Alana Strom made the matchups on her difficult for the Hornets, especially after Caitlin Jones-Story received two early fouls.
"She [Strom] would have only played maybe six or eight minutes for the entire game. But that six or eight minutes where we struggled to get the rebounds," Fitzgerald said.
"They're passing a lot of little lobs over the top to her for layups, and things like that. So she changed the game early."
Unfortunately for the Hornets, Portland increased its lead to 20 points at three-quarter time.
The comeback was made more challenging as captain Liv Jones-Story and Ema Iredell fouled out late in the contest.
"Once a few of our girls sort of started getting into a bit of foul trouble, the momentum kind of swung towards Portland. it was just too much for us to catch," Fitzgerald said.
Horsham tightened its defence in the last quarter but could not make up the deficit.
The margin at full-time was 24 points.
Ema Iredell scored the most points with 24, while Maddie Iredell (14) and Tamara Ludekins (10) scored double digits.
"I was incredibly proud of the efforts, not just on the weekend but the whole season. It's been a really good season for us, it's a shame that we couldn't get across the line," Fitzgerald said
But, its these sorts of games that are the ones where you really build character, you learn a lot about yourself. As a player and a coach.
