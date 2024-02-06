Horsham Lawn push clear of rival teams in round 13 of the CWTA pennant

Horsham Lawn stamped its authority on the Central Wimmera Tennis Association's pennant division on Saturday, February 3.
The ladder leaders beat nearest rivals Central Park 9-3 in the round 12 encounter.
Both Lachlan Punchard and Graeme Wood finished the day unscathed, having claimed three wins from their three games.
Both players won their doubles contest together (8-7), their respective individual rubbers against Reece Harman (8-1) and Brendan Nitschke (8-5), and when playing alongside D'Artagnon Walls (8-6 and 8-5).
However, Walls wasn't as successful in his singles clash with Matt Jones, which Jones won 8-4.
Jones's win was one of only three for Central Park.
Tara McIntyre proved a strong asset in winning her doubles contests alongside Adele Joseph (8-5) and Willow Sainsbury (8-7).
Horsham Lawn's Tahlia Thompson and Cherie Wood also proved valuable, winning their doubles together (8-3) and their own singles contests (8-2 and 8-5).
Gemma Walker also earned a solo victory, 8-2, against McIntyre.
Meanwhile, Drung South beat St Michaels at the St Michaels Tennis Club, bringing the side closer to the leagues top two and a second chance semi final.
The Drung South women had a day to remember, winning all six rubbers.
Sandra Casey and Haley Reid's 8-1 victory against Mia Rees and Barb Crough proving a dominant highlight.
The visitor's male competitors fared less favourably however.
St Michael's Steve Schultz and Peter Hayes didn't drop a match through the afternoon.
The difference maker in the match came when Matt Hill beat Chris Ellis, 8-3, in a singles rubber.
In the A Special, Natimuk have taken the top spot of the ladder after claiming an 11-3 victory against Haven.
Former leaders, Horsham Lawn O'Connor, were on the losing side of an 11-3 scoreline against Kalkee.
Horsham Lawn Gillespie was also victorious, beating Drung South 9-5, while Central picked up a win against Brimpaen by forfeit and Homers enjoyed the bye.
Central Park maintained its strong position at the top of the A grade standings when the side beat St Michaels White 8-4.
St Michaels Red claimed victory against Haven, 8-4.
And, Horsham Lawn Bardell beat Horsham Lawn McGennisken, 7-5, in the intra club clash.
In B special, Central Park claimed a 16-0 win against Haven, Horsham Lawn and Natimuk played out an 8-8 draw, while Laharum had the bye.
