Emergency services attended to two call-outs in Horsham Monday morning

Horsham emergency services were called to two incidents within an hour on Monday, February 5.
Emergency Services were called to an incident on Roberts Ave, Horsham, on Monday, February 5.
Horsham Police and CFA attended a Hazardous Material call out at about 11.01 am.
A Horsham Police spokesperson said they had no further details but expected to be updated later today.
The incident was reported to be safe at 11.37am
Emergency services were called out a second time in an hour on Monday February 5.
They were called to a building fire at 11:59 p.m. in the vicinity of the Wimmera Base Hospital in Baillie Fire Horsham and are currently responding.
For police attendance in a non-emergency situation, call 131 444
In an emergency, call Triple Zero 000
