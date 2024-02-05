Red Cross calls out for donors as donor centre gets set to roll into town

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is on the look out for blood donors ready to roll up their sleeve as the organisation's mobile blood donor centre gets set to roll into Horsham this February.
According to the Red Cross, one in three people in Horsham will need blood during their lives, and without locals, that blood may not be there at the crucial moment.
The centre will be in Horsham from Monday, February 19 until Friday, March 1.
It will be open Monday to Friday both weeks with varying hours of operation.
The centre will be parked on Baker Street, adjacent to Horsham City Oval.
One blood donation can save up to three lives and Australia needs over 1.7 million donations every year to meet demand, meaning Australia needs three blood donations every minute.
One blood donation draws 470ml of blood, about 8% of the average adult's blood volume.
And, within 48 hours of donating, your body will have fully restored your blood volume.
Giving blood takes 10 minutes, but the Australian Red Cross advises to take an hour for the appointment, which includes meeting with a staff member before your donation and having a complimentary snack and drink after.
To book in a donation time, head to the Red Cross' 'Donate Blood' app or call 13 14 95.
Once your blood is donated it will be tested and processed, before being sent to hospitals.
