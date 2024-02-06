Shrek brings an important message to Horsham in May, what's inside counts

Rehearsals for Horsham Arts Council's May 2024 show of 'Shrek The Musical' started this week, with the cast coming together for the first time since November last year.
While 'Shrek' is often considered a children's show, most stories have a much deeper message, and 'Shrek' is no different.
Shrek's story is about what's on the inside of a person is what counts; it's about acceptance, friendship, romance, appearance, speech, stigma, and gender, just to name a few.
"Cast members gathered on Monday, January 29, for a fun evening of character development games and activities to help discover a little more about their character, the backstory behind them, and how this will help them portray their character's story on stage," said Director Emily Friedrichsen.
Vocal directors Faye Johns and Maddi Ostapiw have begun on one of the musical numbers; I'm a believer.
"The cast sounded incredible after a short rehearsal, so we can only imagine how amazing it will be on the night after all of the rehearsals, " Ms Friedrichsen. said.
"With laws governing how long a child can work, even in a volunteer organization, HAC considers the health and well-being of its cast members in each production," she said.
As such, Horsham Arts Council is looking for someone around ages 9-12 to join the cast of 'Shrek' as our alternate and understudy for Little Fiona.
The successful auditionee will be offered the opportunity to perform in two of the May shows of Shrek.
For further information or to book an audition time please call or text the Director Emily on 0439 105 379.
Horsham Arts Council is not just a place for performers to be creative but offers many more opportunities for people to be involved in using their particular talents and skills, including production, stage sets, and costuming.
Will Lynch, head of set construction, brings a wealth of knowledge from the building trade and likes to create bespoke wooden pieces. He is looking forward to creating Fiona's tower for the show.
Jordan Fedkey is Head of Props and Dragon puppet designer and creator extraordinaire.
Jordan has a background in cosplay creation and is currently creating our knight costumes from foam!
Over 70 pieces will be traced, cut, and glued together to create the metal medieval look!
Anyone interested in learning or bringing some of their skills is welcome.
HAC has partnered with Charity Dolly's Dream for the season of Shrek, raising funds to continue the fight against youth suicide from bullying.
HAC will hold a Trivia/ Music Bingo and Silent Auction night at the Horsham RSL on March 15 at 8pm to raise funds for Dolly's Dream.
All proceeds raised from the silent auction will go towards the foundation.
This is a community family event. Children are welcome.
Tickets are $30 each, and the ticket price includes a free drink.
Tickets are available at the Horsham RSL or by phoning the Horsham RSL 5382- 5222.
Anyone wishing to donate an item to the silent auction or to offer their skills can contact Emily Friedrichsen 0439 105 379.
