Pregnant women's lives get easier with $76,000 worth of equipment

Expectant mothers can avoid a hospital visit babies' ultrasounds after a donation to the Grampians Health Maternity Outpatient's Clinic.
The Horsham clinic has begun using a $76,600 ultrasound machine donated by the Wimmera Health Care Group Foundation.
It will make things much quicker and easier for parents, Grampians Health obstetrics and gynaecology registrar Dr Nancy Hamura said.
"There are times when our patients come in for an assessment and we are unable to determine the position of the baby," Dr Hamura said.
"Previously we would have sent the patient to the hospital for a scan and now we are able to do it instantly without her leaving the consultation room," she said.
The new machine would also be reassuring for mothers, Dr Hamura said. They would be able to hear their baby's heartbeat at the clinic after the 20 week mark of their pregnancies.
Grampians Health chief operating officer Ben Kelly thanked the foundation for its support.
"The opening of the Maternity Outpatients Clinic at Horsham was a very important step for us in increasing services to the Wimmera and for the foundation to provide such a valuable asset has only strengthened that service," he said.
"We are very fortunate to have that level of commitment from the Horsham community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.