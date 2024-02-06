The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pregnant women's lives get easier with $76,000 worth of equipment

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 7 2024 - 7:12pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health obstetrician Dr Yakep Angue shows Wimmera Health Care Group Foundation director Sue Frankham the new ultrasound machine. Picture supplied
Grampians Health obstetrician Dr Yakep Angue shows Wimmera Health Care Group Foundation director Sue Frankham the new ultrasound machine. Picture supplied

Expectant mothers can avoid a hospital visit babies' ultrasounds after a donation to the Grampians Health Maternity Outpatient's Clinic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.