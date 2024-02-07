Hornets to defend home court in CBL South-West grand final with Lakers

When Horsham Hornets CBL men's head coach Scott Benbow set out his goals for the 2023/24 season, getting back to the championship game to have the opportunity to take the title off Mount Gambier was at the top of his list.
Fast-forward to grand final week, Benbow is thrilled to take on the Lakers in a home grand final on Saturday, February 10.
"They just know it's an unbelievable opportunity. It's easy to say we're making finals every year, but to win it, it's pretty hard. To give yourself a chance, it's unreal," Benbow said.
"I just think this group can do something pretty special."
After the regular season, the two sides finished first and second on the ladder and split their two matches.
Horsham had an 86-80 win in round five before a 70-78 loss in round 10.
As a result, Benbow knows the challenge that the Lakers will bring.
"They're big, athletic, and fast; they play a very similar brand to us. We like to get up the floor; we don't like sides that slow us down too much. They're exactly the same," he said.
But Benbow believes having a large home crowd can swing the result in the Hornets' favour.
"400-odd Horsham people screaming at us. I'd say that from even playing against Portland, they thrive off it," he said.
"It's just hard to explain... I know you can get there and say it's country basketball, but it just means a lot to the boys to have that support."
Like his head coach, Hornets captain Mitch Martin thinks the crowd will make a difference.
"I think it's going to be the difference, to be honest. They get us up and about, and they celebrate all the little things," Martin said.
"I know all the boys absolutely love it when the crowd is going nuts. It makes you feel good about yourself.
"After the weekend just gone, all the boys have got massive belief that we're meant to be here. With a packed crowd, I think we get a free hit, so it's going to be good fun."
Regarding match-ups, Benbow has a fair idea of how the Lakers may try to nullify his group.
He expects NBL1 player Toby De Wit to guard Cody Bryan, whilst Simon Berkefeld will have Mitch Martin for company.
"Very similar heights, both run the floor, very fit," Benbow said of the Bryan and De Wit match-up.
For the south-west's conferences leading scorer, Austin McKenzie, Benbow thinks Lakers big Braiden Ousey will be part of the rotation.
McKenzie credits his teammates for his ability to score 355 points in the regular season.
"It's not really what I aim for. It's what came as a by-product of my teammates who just found me in the right spots. I have one of the easiest jobs," McKenzie said.
Lady Hornet Ema Iredell also took out the women's scoring title with 152 points.
With one training session remaining on Thursday, February 8, Benbow hopes to have a full squad to choose from.
Jake Hobbs (finger), Damien Skurrie (knee) and Ryan Pfitzner (ankle) will be looking to prove their fitness.
"I think we'll be at full strength... They'll train again on Thursday, but we expect them to come up," Benbow said.
"Hopefully we'll get Ryan Pfitzner back in the side too, he's missed the last few weeks."
The grand final will also mark the last games for Skurrie (who is retiring) and Matthew Brown, who is joining the army.
"We certainly want to send those guys out on a high," he said.
As a result, there will be opportunities for younger big's Hugh Dougherty and Mitchell Amos in the future.
But Dougherty, Amos, and several younger players have been in the CBL program since its 2021/22 championship win, and they have spent the last two seasons maturing and gaining greater roles.
"They were next-gen players. Now they've had that two years in the system," Benbow said.
"They get led really well, and they're included in the group. It's not like you have this divide where you've got the old and the young. It's a really inclusive group."
The CBL South-West women's grand final between Mount Gambier and Portland tips off at 5.15pm, before the Hornets and Lakers do battle at 8.
