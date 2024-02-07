The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hornets to defend home court in CBL South-West grand final with Lakers

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 7 2024 - 7:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Horsham Hornets CBL men's head coach Scott Benbow set out his goals for the 2023/24 season, getting back to the championship game to have the opportunity to take the title off Mount Gambier was at the top of his list.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.