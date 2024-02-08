Max Bryan keen for physical showdown against Lakers in CBL grand final

Horsham Hornets' youngster, Max Bryan is hoping to secure his second CBL title on his home court when he runs out alongside his teammates in Saturday's grand final.
Ahead of the game, Bryan has been soaking in the feeling around the club.
"The atmosphere is all up, all the boys are getting there, and they're just excited to play," he said.
Speaking with The Wimmera Mail-Times, Bryan said he's happy to have the home court advantage.
"The travel is good," he said.
"The the main thing we've been pushing for, two home finals."
Bryan has put in some strong performances in recent months and has often been mentioned a a key player post-game by coach, Scott Benbow, and he puts it down to his work ethic.
"I'm probably just trying to win more games," he said.
"Start playing a bit better as we get on into the season."
Bryan confidently claimed he is ready for finals, but also admits the playoff contest can be a lot tougher and more physical than the regular season.
But, Bryan likes that.
"It's good when the game is physical," he said.
With his eyes to Mount Gambier on the weekend, Bryan said their size and experience is a great challenge.
"They're all a bunch of tall guys, and then they got a couple of real good veterans in there," he said.
Familiarity definitely favours the Hornets players with their home court advantage, but none more so than Bryan, who will line up alongside his brother Cody in the decider.
"We've been playing with each other our whole basketball careers," he said.
But, the familiarity goes beyond brothers, as the side keeps a close camaraderie as many of the younger players have grown up playing together, and, that youth is mixed well with plenty of experienced veterans.
