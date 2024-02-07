The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Truck shaker' among ideas to drive up safety at Nhill event

Updated February 7 2024 - 7:12pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "truck shaker" will put some big rigs' brakes and suspension systems to the test when Nhill hosts a road safety event next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.