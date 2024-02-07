'Truck shaker' among ideas to drive up safety at Nhill event

A "truck shaker" will put some big rigs' brakes and suspension systems to the test when Nhill hosts a road safety event next week.
It is part of efforts to improve safety on the region's roads at the Nhill Trailer Exchange.
The demonstration of the test for heavy vehicles is among activities for the transport industry, which also includes hands-on opportunities for drivers and transport companies.
Other event features will highlight the situations where trucks can rollover and the benefit of wire rope safety barriers in minimising the impact of incidents on the road, while industry experts and law enforcement will be on hand to share safety ideas.
The earlier part of the evening will also feature presentations from industry experts, including Greg Fleming from the Transport Workers Union and leading transport safety consultant Mike Wood.
The event takes place over two days of Wednesday and Thursday evenings, 14 and 15 February, from 4-11 pm and has been organised by the Horsham Rural City Council and Hindmarsh Shire Council.
Hindmarsh Shire mayor Robyn Gulline said various activities and speakers had been arranged.
"These are sure to be of interest to interstate truck drivers and farmers who often operate large trucks for their own businesses," she said.
"We encourage truck drivers to drop-in and have a short stay at the trailer exchange to break up their long journey, and for farmers from across the region to make the trip to get some information on how they can improve the safety of their transport operations in their own and their business safety."
