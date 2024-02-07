Action aplenty at the Blue Ribbon Raceway

A sun-kissed Blue Ribbon Raceway played host to a thrilling Speedway showdown as racers took to the track, providing many thrills and spills for the large crowd.
The heat of the sun made hard work for the track crew but, once it went down the conditions became more favourable.
The track became faster, allowing top class racing.
The featured class was the Wingless Sprints with a massive field of 29 competitors coming from far and wide, including five South Australian and a lone Northern Territorian from Darwin.
The competitors were broken into three even groups which ran two heats each, six in total before a last chance B Main to take the top 20 qualifiers into the 30-lap final.
Blake Walsh and William Caruso shared the front for the final and with clear track ahead, as the duo managed to pull away from the rest of the field.
Walsh was never headed in the run to the finish line.
Caruso ran a lonely race in the runner up position.
Blaine Densley rounded the podium, edging out the fast finishing Chris Ansell who had worked his way from 14th.
Steven Hateley was the best of the local runners and finished with a creditable fifth.
The Owen Portable Homes Stampede Series for Formula 500's also provided plenty of action with three heats and the all-in 20-lap A Main final.
Liam Russell qualified in pole position alongside Indy Rea.
Russell controlled the early proceedings before Dale Sinclair made his way through to take the lead around quarter race distance.
From there the two entered into a close race with Russell regaining the lead at the halfway point.
Sinclair's race would soon come to an end as he retired to the infield.
Russell withstood a strong challenge from Rae, holding on to take the win. Tom Baker, Jerome Speed, Brad Malone and fast female racer Lauren Bowen completed the top half dozen.
In addition the senior Formula 500's were the Junior section.
Hugo Chivell proved too strong in the 15-lap final and took a flag to flag victory, Jack Hewitt pressing the leader over the journey only to retire two laps prior to the finish.
The next of the Victorian State Series' were the V8 powered AMCA Nationals.
The final took several aborted starts to get the race underway as the competitors crashed and bounced off one another in an effort to get a good start.
Malcolm Crick was a red light stoppage before a single lap could be run, smashing the wall and tearing the front left corner off the car in spectacular style.
Pole sitter Justin Richardson was also a retiree, leading the first lap before his run would also come to an end.
Once the race settled into rhythm a thrilling battle developed between Stephen Hopkins and Frank Thierry, the latter controlling the first ten laps before Hopkins snuck his way past and onto Victory Lane.
The Speedway Sedans Australia 1200 Junior Sedans also provided plenty of close racing with two qualifying heats before the 15-lap final.
Lone South Australian Riley Greig looked the person to beat, winning both heats, before a cruel mechanical blow retired him to the infield after just two laps.
Brad Marshall would go on to take the victory but was chased hard over the caution riddled journey by Holly Hutchinson.
Next was a trio of local racers - Archie Thomas, Rebecca Johnstone and Jack Mills - with Libby Ahearn and Jai Alexander trailing out the finishers.
The Production Sedans provided a solid supporting role to the card with lots of thrilling door to door racing.
Anthony Hanson and Peter Dowling each claimed a heat race to share the front row for the final.
The duo traded blows in the early stages of the 12-lap final before Hanson found the fastest route to the chequered flag, Dowling was second.
As always, the V8 Trucks proved a crowd favourite as the big rigs blasted their way around the Speedway.
Luke James proved too strong, claiming both heats in addition to the 10-lap final.
Horsham's Blue Ribbon Raceway will fire back into action on Saturday the 2nd of March with a wide range of classes to provide plenty of action.
The V8 Trucks Robin Thomas Memorial, Super Rod Series, VSC Unlimited Sedan Round, Limited Sportsman, and Production Sedans will hit the track.
