Horsham Lawn pennant star Tahlia Thompson enjoys the test of senior tennis

For 18-year-old Horsham Lawn Tennis Club player Tahlia Thompson, facing more experienced players is a learning experience.
Thompson has been part of Lawn's Pennant squad for the last few seasons but is not afraid of any potential age difference.
"I love playing against the older people because I've learned so much from their experience," Thompson said.
"They have a much different game style to what the younger kids have; it's a lot more tactical."
Horsham Lawn currently sits atop the pennant ladder with three rounds to go before finals, and Thompson is hopeful of finishing on top.
"It's going to be close, hopefully we can have a few more wins. Between the top couple of teams, it's always a toss-up between who's going to win," she said.
"We've had a pretty good run. It's been competitive. We've got some new players from different regions, which has been good."
The Thompson name is no stranger to tennis in the region.
Tahlia's mother, Maree, has been a long-time servant of the club and sport.
Maree was a crucial part of Tahlia's development in the sport.
" I started with mum. For the first three or four years, I'd play with mum, and she'd bring me up," she said.
"Then, as I've gone up Cherie [fellow pennant squad member Cherie Wood] has been the one in the team that's been a mentor."
Thompson will balance representative and club tennis as the season ends.
She will line up for Wimmera in her last Pat Cash Cup held at the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club, before ageing out of the event.
More than 180 of Victoria's best junior tennis players will descend on Horsham on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25.
"It is very good tennis... It's a lot more enjoyable [having it in Horsham], so much more relaxing," she said.
Thompson hopes her serve will hold her in good stead for the remainder of the season.
"My serve is great when it works. It's alright, but it can be very on and off."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.