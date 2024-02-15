Horsham Hornets earn CBL league honours despite finals disappointments

Last week was a big one for the Horsham Hornets.
Five of the Hornets' Country Basketball League (CBL) players were recognised for their on-court achievements during the 2023/24 regular season.
Maddie Iredell and Cody Bryan were announced by Basketball Victoria as the south-west conferences defensive players of the year on Wednesday, February 7.
While on Tuesday, February 6, it was revealed that Ema Iredell and Austin McKenzie had claimed the leading scorer titles.
McKenzie was also included in the men's All-Star Five after the teams were released on Thursday, February 8.
Lady Hornets captain Liv-Jones Story was included in the women's side alongside Ema Iredell.
The 2023/24 season marked Maddie Iredell's return to the hardwood.
For sister Ema, this season marked her third consecutive leading scorer title.
Ema scored 152 points during the regular season, with a high of 33 points in the round two match against Colac.
Jones-Story, the club's 2022/23 Melissa McClure Medalist, had another strong season.
She finished one point behind Iredell in scoring during the regular season and was one of the side's main playmakers.
Cody Bryan has been a consistent performer this season on both ends of the floor.
But the 20-year-old excelled on defence as he claimed the award for the second straight year.
"For Cody to get the award two times running, I think he's very unlucky not to be in that starting five," said men's head coach Scott Benbow.
"He's a warrior; Cody played the whole game in the grand final.
"His efforts are outstanding."
For McKenzie, he has been the focal point on the offensive end.
He scored 355 points during the regular season, with a high of 35 in the round 14 match against Millicent.
Despite his numbers, he credited his teammates for his strong season.
"It's not really what I aim for. It's what came as a by-product of my teammates who just found me in the right spots.
"I have one of the easiest jobs," McKenzie said when preparing for Saturday's grand final against Mount Gambier.
Considering how the ball is shared on offence, Benbow was impressed by McKenzie's season.
"That's often the way that we play, a team game. To have Aussie [McKenzie] win and I think Cody finished fourth in scoring.
"It's unreal that you've got two in the top five."
