Stolen vehicle ploughs through fence, police appeal for assistance

About 12.30am on Thursday morning, Josie Tucker was woken by an out-of-control stolen vehicle smashing through her fence, coming to a stop a short distance from her bedroom window, narrowly missing the corner of her home.
A metal fence post smashed through the windscreen and impaled the passenger seat.
A spokesperson for Horsham Police said the vehicle, a black Ford Ranger Ute, crashed through the fence of a private address on the corner of Drummond Street and Federation Avenue in Horsham between 12.30 and 12.45 a.m. on Thursday, February 8.
One person was seen fleeing the scene.
The vehicle had been stolen from Pepper Tree Lane in Horsham between February 6 and 7.
Ms Tucker said the noise of the vehicle ploughing through her fence, before it came to a stop in her garden, woke her.
"I knew the fence had gone, just by the noise of bending metal, even before I saw the damage," she said.
"I saw one person leave the vehicle; they ran along Federation Avenue in the direction of the CAD."
Skid marks were left on the road at the intersection before the vehicle mounted the curb and entered the property.
Ms Tucker had just finished the garden and had just installed the new fence before Christmas.
The family had been looking forward to celebrating her daughter's 16th birthday there in two weeks, "but plans for that are up in the air now," she said.
"I was in shock when it happened, but when I saw the iron pole from the fence had entered the cab of the vehicle through the windscreen and impaled the passenger seat, I was just thankful I didn't witness a fatality," she said.
"Thank goodness there wasn't a passenger in the vehicle," she said
The snowball effect of a person's actions is widespread, she said.
"I can't go to work today; two of my children are not at school, we are in shock, and our plans are on hold, but having said that, I am really relieved there were no serious injuries or lives lost."
The crash's noise was so loud that neighbors said they were woken several houses from the scene.
Police have appealed to the public for help, either CCTV or dash cam footage, or any information at all from both addresses, Pepper Tree Lane and the crash scene on the corner of Drummond Street and Federation Avenue, to assist them in their inquiries.
Please call Horsham Police on 5382 9200 or Crime stoppers on 131 444 if you have any information.
