Hindmarsh Shire CEO position is open, current officer relinquishes role

Council has reluctantly agreed to accept the request of Ms Jessie Holmes to be released from her contract as Hindmarsh Shire Council Chief Executive Officer.
Ms Holmes was due to start on October 16, 2023; however, she has been on leave while she receives treatment for a health condition.
Ms Holmes said "I am grateful for the unwavering support of the Councillors, Staff, and community, however being a CEO is a privilege and requires 110 percent to serve the community through the Council and I am not in a position at present or in the near future to give the role the attention it deserves".
Council will commence the process of recruiting for a new Chief Executive Officer shortly and wish Ms Holmes all the very best with her health.
Hindmarsh Shire Council Mayor, Cr Brett Ireland said "I am sure I speak on behalf of all the councillors when I say it is with sadness that Ms Holmes will not be taking up the role of CEO of Hindmarsh Shire.
"Councillors voted unanimously for her appointment and were certain that Jessie would lead the Shire with distinction.
"We wish her all the best in her future endeavours and a speedy recovery as she will be an asset to any organisation that she chooses to be involved with."
Cr Ireland said, "We are confident that we have the resources and experience to cover this important time of year, forming budgets etc, and we will be moving quickly to appoint a new CEO to the position, after once again advertising and interviewing prospective applicants.
"Our Shire remains in a strong financial and administrative position," he said.
