Headspace hoping to support the trusted adults in young people's lives

With students being welcomed back into schools around the Wimmera for 2024, Headspace Horsham has taken the opportunity to help local community groups that interact with younger people to better support them.
On Thursday, February 8, representatives from several different organisations attended a morning tea at Headspace's Horsham office.
Community awareness and youth engagement coordinator, Alisha McLaughlin said the event was "so that we can connect with people that are in a young person's world that might not know that they're a trusted adult."
"[We're] hopefully, connecting them with our service so that if they ever have a conversation with a young person in their sphere, whether is be a sports coach, a music teacher, they know we are available to have a conversation with them about how to support a young person," she said.
Ms McLaughlin also touched on why it is so important for young people to know what options are available for support.
"Even as adults, sometimes it's difficult to know what's available for you," she said.
"We want to make sure that we're visible in the community because it's really hard to walk through those doors sometimes.
"We want to remove as many barriers as we can for young people accessing our service."
Headspace's senior clinical advisor, Megan Ali said that the start of the school year is particularly difficult time for many school kids.
"In any kind of mental health service we see a spike, often around exam times, and then we see a spike when it's time to get back to school," Ms Ali said.
"They are two really key issues for young people."
Ms Ali also spoke on the importance of the service headspace provides while also saying it is more than many people think it is.
"Usually when people think about headspace, they think about mental health counselling and having that face to face counselling," she said.
"But, we also have access to a thing called Headspace National."
Headspace National includes 'work and study', which allows Headspace to help young people in touch with specialist clinicians who can help them through any troubles they are having at school, or finding pathways out of school and into work.
Headspace also allows young people to attend the clinic in a group.
The clinic also puts on events. Last year they did an escape room that proved really popular.
Headspace Horsham also has streamlined connections to various services to help gain young people the help they may need.
Ms Ali encouraged people to seek out assistance if they felt they needed it.
"It's about noticing when something in your life isn't quite going the way you want it to go," she said.
"Maybe you're not able to get up in the morning, maybe you're not able to get to school, maybe you have a bit of difficulty talking to friends or making friends.
"Sometimes it might not be that something's really wrong, it might be you're having trouble making a decision about something like 'I don't know what to do with the rest of my life'.
"When you notice something's not working for you, and it doesn't matter what it is, just come in and have a chat."
