'Absolute legend' skydiver hospitalised after horror accident in Torquay

A Natimuk-born, Geelong man, described as an "absolute legend" by friends is facing horrendous injuries after a skydiving accident on February 4.
Heath Hateley made a crash landing during a solo jump at Victoria's Torquay Airport. He was rushed to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.
"It sounds like there's a chance he might not be able to work again," his friend Cory Varga said.
Mr Hateley's friends, family and community raised more than $25,000 to support the young skydiver.
"Heath would do anything for anyone," Mr Varga said.
He hoped the money would "lessen the blow for him...and his family through [this] rough time".
The thrill-seeker had been travelling the world pursuing his passion for skydiving including at the Texas' Spaceland Centre in Houston.
A GoFundMe page was established to raise money for Mr Hateley on his long road to recovery.
The fundraiser eclipsed its target of $25,000 in two days as the skydiving community rallied behind Mr Hateley.
