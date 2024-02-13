West Wimmera in the box seat as key batters fall in top of the table clash

The West Wimmera Warriors are in a strong position after day one of its round 11 HCA A Grade clash with Homers at Davis Park on Saturday, February 10.
After winning the toss and batting, opening batter Brad Alexander (56 off 75 balls) laid a strong platform before Baxter (3/61) and Gibson (2/48) Perry ripped through the middle order.
Luke Smith anchored the latter part of the innings with 69 from 85 deliveries as the Warriors were bowled out for 244 in 64.2 overs.
Facing an awkward seven overs before stumps, Homers lost key batters Patrick Mills (2 from 4) and Logan Millar (2 off 18) as the ladder leaders were 2/9 at the close of play.
Nathan Alexander and Xavier Bone were the wicket-takers.
At Coughlin Park, Horsham Saints are closing in on Blackheath Dimboola's first innings total.
Bowling first, Saints bowled the Bulls out for 135 in the 52nd over.
Dan Polack top-scored with 45, whilst Malcolm Barry and Albert Schorback each made 24.
Zac Hamerston and Brody Devlin took two wickets.
In reply, the home side lost Brock Hamerston (16 off 31) and Jono Carroll (0 off 16) before the close of play.
Gary Davidson (40 off 74) and young-gun Dezi Carter will be at the crease when play resumes at 2/59.
Schorback and spinner Jake McLean were the wicket-takers.
Laharum will be out for early wickets in its clash with Noradjuha Toolondo at Noradjuha Recreation Reserve.
The Bullants won the toss and bowled, and after a patient start, Matt and Justtin Combe ripped through the top order with two wickets each.
Demons captain Daniel Griffiths was the pick of the top order with 39 off 77 deliveries before Ben Peucker took overs.
As wickets fell around him, Peucker scored an unbeaten 75 off 139 balls, and Laharum was bowled out for 195 in the 72nd over.
Justtin Combe and Jordan McDonald took three wickets each.
Horsham Tigers hold a first innings lead over Lubeck Murtoa after day one at City Oval.
The Mudlarks won the toss and batted, but the Tigers made an impact first.
Jake Durdin and captain Tyler Puls removed Thomas Barrand (1) and Blake Turner (0).
Middle-order batter Blake Downer (40 off 56) held the lower order together as the Mudlarks were bowled out for 118 in 32 overs.
Tigers opening batter, Brenton Hallam, set the tone in pursuit of the total.
Hallam was eventually dismissed just short of a century (96 off 90).
Levi Mock (41 not out) and Angus Adams (36) impressed as the Tigers were 9/221 at the close of play.
After being held with the bat, Turner (4/61) was the pick of the bowlers.
Quantong opening batter Jack Vagued compiled a patient 166-ball 57 not out on day two of the B Grade clash against Colts at Dudley Cornell Park.
However, Colts captain Josh Colbert took 5/30 along with a catch and run-out in the 130-run win.
Natimuk's Jeremy Schmidt made an unbeaten 51 off 32 balls in his side's round 13 win over Horsham Saints in C Grade.
Laharum's Josh Hutchinson continues his strong form at the top of the order with an unbeaten 130 off 134 deliveries in the Demons' win over Homers.
Colts opening batters Drew Carmody and Jay Couch made half-centuries in a win over the Horsham Tigers.
Alby Kingston took 6/14 for Lubeck Murtoa in a seven-wicket win over Blackheath Dimboola.
Cameron Newell made an unbeaten 53 off only 29 balls in the run chase.
