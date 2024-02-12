Mayoral Matters: Change in leadership as Hindmarsh Shire farewells CEO

Unfortunately, my column today starts with the sad news that Jessie Holmes will not be commencing her role as chief executive for Hindmarsh Shire due to personal issues.
Councillors were unanimous in appointing Jessie and were confident in her abilities to lead the shire to new horizons.
We wish Jessie all the best in her future endeavours, and we will be commencing recruitment of a CEO immediately.
I was pleased to visit all four towns celebrating their Australia Day ceremonies.
These were once again well attended and our thanks go out to the volunteer groups who help make these a success and congratulations to all award winners on the day, not only shire awards but town awards also.
At council last week, we endorsed our 13 youth councillors for the coming year.
We have seven youth councillors continuing into their second year and we welcome six new young members of the community to the council.
These young people will help tackle youth issues within our shire such as mental health, social implications and organise events for our young people in the shire. Congratulations to all 13.
We are currently engaging on our updated Community Engagement Strategy. Council uses various methods to communicate with the community. This includes social media (Facebook), fortnightly e-newsletters, media releases, and hard copy monthly newsletters. We are keen to hear from the community on which are the most effective ways to communicate with you.
We recently passed our Community Action Plan and Economic Development Strategy at council which reflects many things that came out of the consultation sessions held.
This is the public's greatest vehicle in being heard and shaping our infrastructure and service needs.
Lastly, we have Dimboola hosting the Peter Taylor Barefoot Water skiing event on February 23-24.
This a wonderful event and a beautiful setting for the whole family to enjoy on the banks of the Wimmera River.
I urge you to support this national event which includes overseas competitors.
We are keen to hear from the community...- Cr Brett Ireland
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.