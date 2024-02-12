The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mayoral Matters: Change in leadership as Hindmarsh Shire farewells CEO

By Cr Brett Ireland
Updated February 13 2024 - 11:20am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland wishes former CEO Jessie Holmes the best in her future endeavours. Picture supplied
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland wishes former CEO Jessie Holmes the best in her future endeavours. Picture supplied

Unfortunately, my column today starts with the sad news that Jessie Holmes will not be commencing her role as chief executive for Hindmarsh Shire due to personal issues.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.