Horsham Lawn extends win streak, Central Park bounces back | CWTA round 13

Horsham Lawn has extended its win streak, while Central Park returned to the winners' circle in the latest round of action for the Central Wimmera Tennis Association.
It was lucky round 13 for Central Park, defeating St Michael's 9-3 (80-53) at home.
Tara McIntyre, Willow Sainsbury and Adele Joseph won their three rubbers - two doubles and a single match - while Steve Schultz was a shining light for the visitors, not dropping a match.
Meanwhile, Horsham Lawn won its third game in a row and ninth of the season after it defeated Drung South 9-3 (84-61).
The hosts were helped by the strong performances of Tahlia Thompson and Cherie Wood, who won their three rubbers.
The win gives Horsham Lawn 38 points on the ladder, 10 points clear of Central Park with two rounds remaining.
In round 14, Drung South will host Central Park, while St Michael's will take on the ladder leaders at home.
A possible grand final preview takes place in round 15, with Central Park taking on Horsham Lawn on February 23.
In A Special, Natimuk continued its form with a 12-2 (110-52) victory against Drung South.
Horsham Lawn Gillespie jumped to second place after it defeated Horsham Lawn O'Connor 8-6 (84-83); the former ladder leaders dropped to fourth place.
Kalkee moved to third with an 11-3 (105-53) win against Central Park, while fifth-placed Haven defeated Homes 6-8 (75-85).
The top place is still up for grabs in round 14 as Horsham Lawn O'Connor hosts Natimuk.
Elsewhere, Central Park takes on Horsham Lawn Gillespie; Kalkee travels to Brimpaen, and Homers plays Drung South.
In A Grade, the away side won all three games.
Haven defeated St Michael White 3-9 (53-87), while St Michael Red came home with a 5-7 (59-77) win against Horsham Lawn McGennisken.
Horsham Lawn Bardell defeated Drung South 3-9 (67-88).
On Saturday, Central Park hosts Horsham Lawn Bardell; St. Michaels White takes on Horsham Lawn McGennisken; St Michaels Red face Drung South.
There were no changes to the ladder, and Central Park defeated Natimuk 4-12 (50-85).
Laharum took the points against Horsham Lawn 10-6 (77-70) to extend the game from second to third.
It's first versus second in round 14, with Laharum hosting Central Park while Haven travels to Natimuk.
