Horsham gearing up to host Pat Cash Cup tennis for the next three years

Horsham is once again preparing to host Victoria's best junior tennis players.
The Pat Cash Cup is set to welcome 180 athletes to the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25.
Overall, the event will bring 500 visitors and inject up to $240,000 into the local economy.
"We welcome all players, their families, and supporters to our regional city," said Mayor of HRCC Robyn Gulline.
"Events like the Pat Cash Cup are a great way to showcase the unique surrounds of the region."
The tournament doubles as the 2024 Victorian State Teams Championships and will be played between 13 teams, comprising six country Victoria representative teams and seven metro Melbourne associations.
It is a round-robin style event, with each association entering under-12, 14 and junior open athletes.
Cr Guilline credited the efforts of the volunteers to ensure that the 24 courts at Horsham Lawn were ready for the competition.
"Well done to members of the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club who have a long-standing reputation for successfully hosting previous tournaments. Once again, the hard work of all their dedicated volunteers has paid off," she said.
2024 will mark the second consecutive year that Horsham has hosted the event.
Under an agreement between the HRCC and Tennis Victoria, Horsham will host the Pat Cash Cup between 2024 and 2026.
Interim CEO of Tennis Victoria Tamantha Harding was excited for the upcoming event in the Wimmera.
"We extend our best wishes to all teams and participants in the 2024 Victorian State Teams Championships tournament. This esteemed tennis event holds a rich legacy, and we look forward to an exciting weekend in Horsham," Ms Harding said.
"I thank the dedicated volunteers at Horsham Lawn Tennis Club for hosting the 2024 Pat Cash Cup. We also thank the Horsham Rural City Council for their unwavering support of this prestigious tournament."
