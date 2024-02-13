St Brigids College students mark shrovetide's end this pancake day

Horsham's St Brigid's College celebrated shrove Tuesday on February 13, with students whipping up a pancake banquet.
It was St Brigid's Year 11 accounting students who organised the celebration this Pancake Day as they brought a class project to life.
In anticipation of the event, each student undertook various responsibilities, ranging from estimating material costs to crafting marketing materials and developing a comprehensive sales spreadsheet.
Last week, both students and staff eagerly placed their pre-orders, facilitated by the Accounting students who adeptly managed cash transactions and operated the EFTPOS machine.
Many students and staff got involved in preparing the pancakes, fostering a vibrant celebration of Shrove Tuesday.
Shrove Tuesday is an important date in the catholic calendar an important date in the Catholic calendar as the following day, Ash Wednesday, marks the start of lent.
The proceeds from St Brigid's Pancake Day sales will be donated to the St Vincent de Paul Society.
