The complete guide to blockchain and how it is changing the world

The term blockchain technology gained public recognition and popularity with Bitcoin a few years ago. While Bitcoin is a means to do financial transactions without the need for a bank or any other intermediary, the technology underlying it, i.e. blockchain technology has found wider use, significantly in Australian crypto exchange.

The biggest crypto enthusiasts and entrepreneurs in Australia are taking an interest in it and have already started adopting it, generating wider interest. So you need to understand what blockchain technology is and why there is so much hype around it.

What is blockchain technology?

A blockchain is a decentralised ledger that is shared and stored among various nodes or computer networks. It is immutable in nature and records transactions/assets in a network. One can record, trade, and track anything on a blockchain network. An asset can be tangible or intangible.

Blockchain technology is fast taking over the world as it solves the issue of speed, transparency, and accuracy. It removes the need for intermediaries, the data stored on a blockchain is immutable and cannot be tempered. Blockchain technology has made inroads into many industries where it is proving to be of great use and is the future of technology in many more areas.

The most common use case is in the financial services industry. It is also considered valuable in industries such as healthcare, real estate, legal transactions, supply chain, etc. to maintain an impeccable and unfiltered track record of transactions and speedy execution.

The biggest mention of blockchain technology comes in the crypto space. Bitcoin is the most popular and the first one. Many others have come up in the last few years- Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, etc. As of today, there are more than 18,000 cryptocurrencies in existence.

History of blockchain technology

The history of Blockchain is more than 30 years old, yes three decades old! The invention of the base idea was by two research scientists Stuart Haber and W. Scott Stornetta. The main idea behind this research is to provide the most practical and valid solution for the time-stamping of digital official documents.

The purpose is to avoid backdated stamping and tampered documents, thereby leading to a cryptographically secured chain of blocks which unexpectedly became the biggest innovation of the 21st century.

History charts shift to 1992 with Merkle trees incorporated into the design, which was an efficient upgraded model. Merkle Trees allowed several documents to be stored in one block and created a 'secured chain of blocks.' The newest block had the record of all previous blocks.

However, this technology went unused. But history was made in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person behind Bitcoin, the landmark point of Blockchain technology. Nakamoto is the brain and mind of the masterpiece of the 21st-century -Bitcoin and the upsurge of the cryptocurrency industry.

How does blockchain work?

As a transaction occurs on a blockchain network, it is recorded as a block in the chain. Each block is connected to the previous block and the block after it, forming a chain of blocks. Each block has data stored in it that stays the same irrespective of change in ownership or further developments in the life of an asset. The data basically cannot be altered and is highly secured.

It is just not possible to insert a block in between two blocks and two blocks are securely linked together. So the chain becomes irreversible. Each new block affirms the previous block and the entire blockchain. This makes the entire network an immutable ledger and a chain that everyone can trust.

Importance of blockchain technology in crypto industry

Blockchain is nothing but an ultimate solution to data protection, data recording, data grouping, and data centralisation. The process is simple, the data is based on a public format of the decentralised system which leads to the secure transfer of currency in blocks format which leads to linking it to the permanent chain mode.

In the Australian crypto exchange, blockchain technology has had a significant impact by providing a decentralised and secure way to facilitate transactions. It has enabled faster and more transparent trading processes, reduced the risk of fraud and hacking, and increased trust among users. Blockchain also allows for the creation of smart contracts, which can automate certain aspects of trading and reduce the need for intermediaries.

How will blockchain change the world?

Blockchain carries a very famous phrase "transform everything" and "change the world". It will make things transparent and easily available on a single platform with 100 percent security and protection.

Blockchain technology also impacts the transactions/business in the following ways-

Cost reduction and speedier execution.

Lead to a global consensus scale.

Lead to complete business mode on an online platform.

Blockchain is an economic wave that has changed the financial market in a positive way in an electronic manner.

Impact on the future

Blockchain is the future, a gradual shift will quickly lead to a situation where the current monetary systems will be replaced globally with cryptocurrencies. This has already started happening with several big organisations which have started to accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of currency.

This technology is set to become an integral part of the daily life of each and every individual in one form or the other.

In today's world and the future, the most powerful tool is data storage and information, and Blockchain technology provides data privacy and ensures secure data storage and an efficient data collection process.

Characteristics of blockchain technology

The ultimate reason to introduce Blockchain technology is that it contains peer-to-peer networks, digital-based distributed ledger technology, and a cryptographic key. The other major factor is the elimination of the middle man leading to a situation where there are only two parties to a transaction- the sender and the receiver. In layman's terms, this technology provides-

A high level of enhanced security

Authority on a decentralisation technology format

Ledgers are in a distributed ledger technology format

Quick to record data and faster transaction process.

Blockchain applications in finance

The first major application of Blockchain found its way into the world of Finance with the invention of Bitcoin. It disrupted the financial services industry as it stood directly in the face of banks and traditional financial institutions.

It started with just Bitcoin transactions for use as a currency, now it has taken a much larger shape. You can now lend, borrow, earn passive income, and do much more in the field of finance with the application of smart contracts. It is for this reason that Bitcoin is such a contentious subject for traditional financial institutions as they are not comfortable with the idea of a digital currency.

Blockchain is changing the financial industry not just by eliminating the middleman and reducing costs, but also by enabling new products, processes, and services in the industry. Today, its usage is in banking, insurance, trade finance, and many other fields of finance.

Blockchain in finance not only means security, speed, transparency, and transaction records but also enables privacy and high performance adding to the potential of scalability. But for the finance sector, it's much more than - this is a large list.

Rapid and secure system in terms of assets management

With its programmable capabilities, many banking sector activities such as KYC can be done. It can also automate processes.

Capital markets can also benefit greatly from blockchain technology.

Blockchain even extended its hands to the accounting and financial software which is the ERP system and supports to validate transactions.

Blockchain in Finance is a big picture all in all which keeps the entire layer intact whether it is the Governance layer or the layer of an application. The service layer along with the network and the protocol layer and also the infrastructure layer thus supports the computing power.

Blockchain gained popularity in the financial industry with the advent of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. But it's much more than this, as well as larger than the digitalization of currency. Blockchain is the revolution in the finance industry and is very rightly, a disruptive force for the traditional financial system.

Blockchain applications for healthcare

It is the new wave in the healthcare industry. The network keeps on adding data and the record always stays intact. This will support the system to maintain medical records. It supports the process where the historical data is secured and the nodes are defined in the form of reliable collaboration as the information is stored.

Not only does it provide an unlimited data storage facility but also leads to a situation where adequate patient care, as well as high-quality health care facilities, can be provided. Nonetheless, it is a great support in terms of the research on client data within the fields of medicines and diseases.

Blockchain has an immense way to support the health industry. Some of these benefits are as follows:-

It supports the culture of the health industry on a global and worldwide level. The ledger technology supports the working of genetic code and the successful management of genomics.

The prescription system will be transparent thereby supporting the manufacturing and the pharmacy shelves. It will ultimately benefit people the most.

It clearly defines the deployment of logistics data structure as well as the efficiency of the multi-level authentication.

Another major benefit is supporting the process of reviving the healthcare technology.

The other solution to the healthcare industry problem that Blockchain solves is that the technology leads to unified support over the workflow process. This significantly reduces the financial failures.

Blockchain supports medical professionals as well, especially in relation to the medical professionals' and researchers' reliability, audit ability, and accountability.

Blockchain platforms: What you need to know

Blockchain developers create decentralized applications along with smart contracts to run the Blockchain networks. There are two categories of developers- Blockchain software developers and Core Blockchain developers. In terms of the user of a Blockchain, you directly connect with the party and leave out the middleman.

The blockchain world is evolving at a very fast pace. Nobody knows the exact future of the same but it is certainly going to change the future of the world. We will see many new platforms erupt and solve different complex business and world issues.

We're already seeing immense interest from individuals and organizations to move fast and stay ahead. Bitcoin, of course, is the first and one of the biggest platforms, but in this article, we'll cover 5 platforms that are solving critical business issues.

1. Ethereum blockchain

This platform's core job is to enable a developer to write as well as distribute their codes and create the next generation of decentralized applications. The platform is not only mature but also flexible and a multiple-purpose industry use cases.

Ethereum is the most prominent blockchain after Bitcoin and has become one of the biggest blockchains because of its highly useful application. Several crypto assets and applications have been built on the platform, including NFTs, lending products, and several other apps.

Ethereum also functions on the Proof-of-Work method which is highly energy-consuming. It is planning to shift to the Proof-of-Stake method by this year-end.

2. Hyperledger

This open-source platform is known for its collaborative effort especially to promote blockchain technologies across the industries. A number of enterprise-grade blockchain projects are on Hyperledger. Organizations across industries and functions such as IoT, manufacturing, finance, supply- chain collaborate on Hyperledger.

One of the best parts of this platform is its plug-and-play model. And because it is open-source, it brings trust to the system and eradicates inefficiency, which in turn enables the execution of sizable and complex projects.

3. R3 Corda

Corda is a distributed ledger platform that is built by some of the world's biggest financial entities in a collective effort. It is open-source in nature. It is a restricted permissible network with access to only those who're provided with the same.

This format ensures that the system takes into consideration the terms of complex financial contracts. The other aspect is that it allows for easy and quick integration of the legacy system analysis. It is a highly restricted permissible data platform. There is no native token of Corda and while it was originally for the banking industry, its use-case now is in many others such as government, supply chain, etc.

4. Ripple

Ripple acts as a connecting platform for banks, corporates, and digital asset exchanges. It provides nearly free global transactions. It facilitates payments across borders through Ripples or XRP which is its digital asset. The payments via XRP are fast and cost-effective. A transaction on XRP takes 4 seconds vis-a-vis 1 hour on Bitcoin. It can process 1500 transactions per second whereas Bitcoin can only process 3-6 in a second. In addition to cross-border payments, it is highly useful for inter-network payments and in minimizing liquidity costs.

5. Quorum

This platform is about high-speed and high throughput of private transactions with vote-based, allowed transactions. It does not work on the Proof-of-Work model. It has been designed in such a way that it is evolving along with Ethereum.

The platform does minor modifications to Ethereum's updates, thus retaining most of Ethereum's core and ensuring higher stability. Quorum's open-source nature makes it reliable and a trusted platform.

As per the need and use, all the above five platforms are widely applicable in Blockchain solutions.

Final thoughts