Pomonal water not safe to drink as community meetings planned

Residents are being urged not to drink the tap water in Pomonal, with normal water supply not expected to resume until Saturday, February 17.
The warning comes as fire fighters continue to battle the bushfire that hit Pomonal on Tuesday, February 13, which has impacted water supply infrastructure.
"This action is in the interests of protecting public health," read a statement from GWM Water.
While this do not drink tap water notice is in place, customers must not use the town's water supply for drinking, preparing beverages, washing and preparing food, preparing baby formula, brushing teeth or making ice.
Boiling water will not make it safe to drink.
A drinking water trailer will be available at the Pomonal General Store to fill bottles and containers.
The Ararat Rural City Council is also reminding residents not to re-enter fire affected areas they left during the emergency.
"We understand the uncertainty and anxiety that many of you are feeling, and we will do our best to support you through this period," read a statement released by the council.
"Council have activated our recovery process early this morning and will be getting information to the community as soon as it is available about property access and recovery, temporary housing, and property assessments."
ARCC is also asking resident affected by the bushfire to register here.
Both the Bellfield and Mt Stapylton bushfires are not yet under control but fire fighters are continuing their efforts in more favourable conditions today.
Vic Emergency will hold community meetings in Pomonal, Ararat, Stawell and Dadswells Bridge on Wednesday, February 14.
The Pomonal meeting will take place at 3pm at the Pomonal Community Hall.
The Ararat meeting will be at the Ararat Relief Centre at Alexandra Oval at 4:30pm.
Stawell's meeting will be held at the Grampians Community Health relief centre in Stawell at 5:45pm.
And, Dadswells Bridge's meeting will be at 7:30pm at the Dadswells Bridge Hall.
Vic Emergency says only impacted community members should attend.
