Pomonal water not safe to drink as community meetings planned

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated February 14 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:46pm
Residents are being urged not to drink the tap water in Pomonal, with normal water supply not expected to resume until Saturday, February 17.

