Road Safety Event postponed due to fire emergency in Wimmera and district

The Horsham Rural City Council has advised the Heavy Vehicle Safety event scheduled for Tuesday, February 15, and Wednesday, February 16, at Nhill Trailer Exchange had been cancelled due to the emergency situation in the Wimmera.
A statement released on Wednesday stated that the decision came in light of the ongoing serious fire incidents and other emergencies across Victoria, including some affecting the region.
The current emergency situations have significantly strained resources, making it impossible to release the staff who were initially assigned to support this event.
The safety and well-being of our community members, staff, and participants remain the top priority.
The issues to be addressed include vehicle safety, roadworthiness, overloading, towing, fatigue, speed, and various driver safety issues.
Horsham Rural City Council will work with partner agencies to reschedule the event.
Details regarding the revised schedule will be communicated soon, and organisers will consult with all stakeholders to ensure a successful and safe event.
