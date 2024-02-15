Benbow proud of young squad's display despite loss in CBL grand final

It was a tight start to the contest at the Horsham Basketball Stadium on Saturday, February 10, as the Hornets and Lakers found their rhythm in the CBL South-West men's grand final.
Unfortunately, Mount Gambier lost big Braiden Ousey after a head knock early in the first quarter. The Hornets held a slender 17-16 lead at quarter-time.
Scoring became slightly easier in the second quarter as Horsham opened up a 41-33 lead by half time.
There was a focus on limiting the impact on Mount Gambier shooter Simon Berkefeld in the second half.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, Berkefeld exploded in the second half, including 13 points in the final quarter. The Lakers scored 67 points to 47 in the final half to win its second consecutive championship.
"We wanted to get to the ring a little bit, but they made that very hard for the ball to come in," said men's head coach Scott Benbow.
"We would take a decent shot at it, we'd miss. They would come up the other end, and they hit that three. That's the difference."
Berkefeld was voted as the MVP for his 37-point performance.
Matthew Brown stood out in his last game for the Hornets with a team-high 25 points.
"He had a hell of a game; he was outstanding," Benbow said. "It was a reward for getting into the right spots."
Mitch Martin and Austin McKenzie scored 16.
Despite the defeat, Benbow was proud of how his squad performed.
"Really happy that we competed with them. They were just too good for us in the last five minutes."
After spending time with his squad at a recovery session on Sunday, February 13, the squad has committed to returning for the 2024/25 season.
"Super proud of the boys; it was a hell of a season. To compete with a team of that calibre, it's a great experience for them. I look forward to try and have another crack at it again.:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.