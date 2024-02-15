Premier attends Grampians fire grounds as residents begin clean up

The Victorian Premier and state government ministers are visiting two communities devastated by bushfires that ripped through the region on Tuesday, February 13.
Jacinta Allan visited the fire-affected communities of Dadswells Bridge and Pomonal on Thursday, February 15, to see first-hand the aftermath of the blaze.
Several dry lightning strikes ignited bushland in the Grampians National Park at Mt Stapylton and Bellfield, with wind changes pushing the blaze towards the communities after 2pm.
Five firefighters were taken to hospital as the out-of-control bushfire burned over their truck.
"There was some indication of change in weather... and you could see the direction of the embers were starting to move," firefighter Jarrod Pegg said on Wednesday.
Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes and seek safety at emergency evacuation centres in Stawell and Ararat, with many more finding refuge with friends, family and even kind-hearted strangers.
Some stayed behind to protect their homes and businesses, staying up all night to fight the bushfires on all fronts.
About 24 homes were lost in Pomonal and one in Dadswells Bridge, as almost 7000 hectares were burned.
The fire threat eased on Wednesday after favourable weather conditions arrived; however, fires remain outside Halls Gap and Dadswells Bridge.
The Western Highway reopened at 9.30am on February 15; however, several roads into Pomonal remain closed.
There was a nervous wait for residents who evacuated, with the Horsham-based Incident Control Centre saying buses would transport affected locals to Pomonal yesterday, (Thursday), February 15.
Emergency relief payments of $640 per adult and $320 per child, with a maximum of $2240 for a family, are available for affected residents.
People can apply for the payments over the phone or in person at emergency relief centres.
While conditions were downgraded as CFA crews slowed the spread of the fire, residents are warned to remain vigilant as burned-out red gums remain an ongoing risk.
The clean-up process is expected to take weeks, if not months, as government authorities assess the damage.
Residents have been warned not to drink water after it became contaminated during the fire.
"... because of the power disruptions... the pump stopped for the water supply, and the water supply has been compromised," said ICC commander Mark Gunning.
Residents can fill bottles and containers with clean drinking water at the Pomonal General Store.
Already, the greater Wimmera and Grampians communities have banded together with donations.
Donations of immediate needs for families impacted by the Pomonal fires can be dropped off at the collections point at Stawell Toyota, 52-56 Longfield Street, Stawell, between 8.30am and 5pm, weekdays.
A GoFundMe was set up to help with bushfire recovery by Pomonal resident Colin Macaffer; more than $36,000 has been raised in the first 48 hours.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/pomonal-bushfire-recovery.
