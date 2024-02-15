Horsham City in prime position as weekend bowls sets sights on finals

After the completion of the regular season on Saturday, February 10, the finalists of the Wimmera Playing Area division one weekend pennant lawn bowls competition have been decided.
With Horsham City's 81 shots and 14 points to 79-2 win over Goroke/Edenhope and Coughlin Park's 87-14 to 64-2 victory over Nhill, last season's grand finalists wrapped up the minor premiership.
Horsham Golf defeated Dimboola 74-14 to 63-2, which saw the defending premiers give themselves a double chance.
Kaniva defeated Sunnyside 75-14 to 54-2 in its final match of the season.
Three of the four Horsham-based teams will take part in the finals series from Saturday, February 17.
Horsham City faces rivals Horsham Golf in the major semi-final, with the winner going straight to the grand final. In the regular season, the two sides split their meetings.
Horsham City avenged their grand final defeat with an 84-14 to 57-2 win in round one. Golf won the round eight encounter at home 83-15 to 60-1. Sunnyside makes the trip to Nhill in the minor semi-final.
The two sides won a match each during the regular season. Nhill won its home match in round four, 85-14 to 67-2. Sunnyside returned the favour in round 12 with a 76-12 to 73-4 victory.
Preliminary final - Saturday, February 28; Grand final - Saturday, March 2.
