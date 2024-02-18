Darwin Defenders remembered for their amazing efforts 82 years ago

The Darwin Defenders Committee has regretfully cancelled the 82nd Anniversary of the Bombing of Darwin Commemorative Service for Monday, February 19, 2024.
However, anyone who wishes to personally lay a wreath at the Darwin Defenders memorial in Sawyer Park, Horsham, can do so at any time on Monday, February 19, to pay tribute to those servicemen, servicewomen, and civilians who were there and who served to protect our country.
Eighty-two years ago, on February 19, 1942, Darwin was bombed by Japanese enemy forces at 9.58am.
History shows 188 Japanese enemy aircraft took part in the initial attack, dropping more bombs on Darwin that day than were dropped in the attack on Pearl Harbour, Honolulu, Hawaii.
It was the largest single attack ever mounted by a foreign power on Australian soil.
The attack was the first of at least 64 air raids on Northern Australia, which continued until November 12, 1943.
Volunteers from the Wimmera and Southern Mallee, numbering 900, represented the military militia defending Northern Australia from the Japanese forces.
Many of these witnessed the first bombs dropped on Darwin, along with men and women in the Navy, Air Force, and Medical Corps and were young men who were farmers, farm labourers, and other occupations.
With these young men leaving, women were encouraged to participate in everyday jobs, family businesses, and working on the family farm.
The social fabric changed.
In 2011, the Bombing of Darwin Day joined Anzac Day and Remembrance Day as a National Day of Observance.
The Bombing of Darwin Day is a day to reflect on our past and to pay tribute to those servicemen, servicewomen and civilians who were there - those who courageously defended our country, those who selflessly helped others, those who dealt with the aftermath, and of course, those who lost their lives.
It is acknowledged that the Bombing of Darwin Anniversary is significant to Australia's military history and the significant sacrifices made by many local servicemen who contributed to the defence of Australia during World War 11, and to reflect on the value of peace.
