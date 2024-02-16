Local juniors named in GWV Rebels' 2024 under-16 and 18 girls' squads

The Wimmera will have seven representatives in the GWV Rebels' girls program in 2024 after the Under-18s squad was announced on Wednesday, February 14.
Horsham Demons' Greta Arnel, Poppy Peters and Rupanyup's Adelle Weidemann were included in the 38-player squad.
Horsham Demons' Violet McGennisken, Lara Purchase, and Abbey Wiedermann were named in the 23-player squad for the under-16s on Thursday, February 15.
Ararat junior Jamie-Lee Burton was named as one of three emergencies.
"These girls have worked really hard in the preseason and have shown great growth and development in their skills," Rebels' head coach Sally Riley said when the under-18s squad was released.
"It is so wonderful to see young women from across our Rebels region perform well at training and during trial games, and now they have a real opportunity to take their football to the next level."
Rebels talent lead Brooke Brown acknowledged the work of its satellite programs in Horsham, Southwest and Warrnambool.
It's wonderful to see that we have seven girls in our program for the very first time; they missed out on our 16s program, have gone back to local community football and really put their head down and worked hard on their skill development," Brown said.
"That's the most pleasing thing about our girls, their willingness to learn, seek honest feedback and keep improving."
The squad will train once a week in Ballarat and participate in a talent league testing day before a practice match against Geelong.
The Rebels face the Geelong Falcons in round one of the talent league season at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, April 28.
