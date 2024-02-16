The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Local juniors named in GWV Rebels' 2024 under-16 and 18 girls' squads

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 18 2024 - 9:55am, first published February 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wimmera will have seven representatives in the GWV Rebels' girls program in 2024 after the Under-18s squad was announced on Wednesday, February 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.