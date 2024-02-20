Farmers unite against the mining of prime farming land in Wimmera district

About 80 farmers met at the Taylors Lake Community Hall on Friday, February 9, to share experiences and concerns about proposed and current mining on farmland in the Wimmera and surrounding districts.
Farmers from Dooen, Horsham, Lalbert, Wartook, Murtoa, and Kalkee attended the meeting.
After a discussion lasting about two hours, a written request for a meeting with the Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Emma Kealy, was signed by 63 farmers, and the group decided to become a registered organisation.
Dooen Landowner Dean Johns MC said, " The meeting had been arranged by several of the Dooen farmers, who face the impact of the proposed rare earth mineral Avonbank Mine.
"Some people here tonight will be impacted in a small way; others will be affected in a big way if WIM Resources Pty Ltd are granted a license to mine on our farms," he said.
Some will lose their homes and land; others will lose over 400 hectares (1000 acres)of their farming land to the Mine for many years; some living close to the mine footprint may face moving away due to dust and noise.
"We are not here tonight to tell anyone what they should or should not do, but we know from our experiences it helps to have like-minded people to talk to; we know talking helps," Dean Johns said.
"We are very aware of the impact this is having on our mental health and that of our neighbors, and while we realise some things will be out of our control, we hope that coming together will help," he said.
Discussion included the impact the four proposed mines surrounding Horsham within a 35-kilometer radius would have on the community, farming production, schools, homes, and water supply.
Mr. Chris Johns, a Dooen farmer, said, "We are not just concerned about ourselves, but the wider community. Due to the uncertain future, the young farmers waiting to take over family generational farms are now in limbo,:" he said.
Mr. Johns said he had been advised he faced losing the use of his home for the lifetime of the Mine.which is estimated to be 36 to 40 years.
Guest speakers included farmer and veterinarian Beth McGennisken, Dooen farmer Gavin Puls, Dooen Farmers Chris and Donna Johns, Dooen landowner Dean Johns, farmer Russell Heard, Lisa Gervasoni from the VFF, farmer Ian Ross, and retired Bendigo Engineer Ian McGee.
The WMT has contacted the Member for Lowan Emma Kealey for com
