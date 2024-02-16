Singing from the same hymn book | A Mum's World

I've given myself the most beautiful gift this year.
With only one teenager still at home, who requires a mere 16 drop offs and pick ups each week, my diary has an unusually airy feeling about it, so I did something quite amazing, and signed up for singing lessons.
My three daughters have all enjoyed the pleasure of singing lessons in recent years, and with their talented teacher taking a break in 2025, I knew it was now or never for me.
I was nervous and still can't believe it's really happening.
The first lesson was the fastest forty-five minutes of my life, but I came out laughing.
When you think singing lessons, you might immediately imagine warm up scales, breathing exercises and practise, practise, practise - and it's true.
The reality is just so much more amazing than that though.
Picture 20 women standing around a grand piano belting out three-part harmonies while singing some upbeat songs from Sister Act - seriously.
What a sound!
Singing with a group of women makes such a beautiful joyful noise.
Looking around the semi-circle, I could tell that we spanned an age range of at least thirty-five years, we were all kinds of good shapes and sizes and almost all of us had been around the block at least once, and you should hear us sing.
There is all kinds of research that proves rhythmic activity is healing - you don't have to look far to find cultures who have cottoned on to this.
I grew up in church singing hymns and choruses and raising that roof has always been a joyous lift.
Although singing from the same hymn book is still a requirement when working in a group, these days, one also clutches a recording device to capture the harmonies to take home and practice - sorry neighbours - I know it's been brutal in the past week as I've blown the cobwebs out.
I walked out of my first lesson with a big smile and my phone full of recordings which I played on the drive home.
By the time I pulled into the car shed I was red faced and headed to the piano to find the actual real notes I was supposed to be singing.
Australian Idol. Not!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.