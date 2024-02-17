Horsham little athletes shine at regional track and field championships

After a successful State Combined Event in January, the Horsham Little Athletics Club competed at the Regional Track and Field Championships in Ballarat on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11.
The club sent 19 athletes to the meet and returned, with 51 medals (15 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze.)
On top of the medal tally, seven athletes automatically qualified for the state championships.
"It's fantastic. And having seven athletes, they've qualified in multiple events," Horsham Athletics Club president Peta Bond said.
The number of qualifiers grew to 12 after the state progressions were released on Thursday, February 15.
"There are eight regions across Victoria, and every first-placed athlete at regionals is guaranteed a state birth," Bond said.
"Then it's the next 16 best athletes to make it a field of 24 at the state championships."
Despite the overall success of the group, there were a few individual performances that impressed.
Georgia Foster and Asha Meek impressed in the girls under-14s.
Jack Sawyer and Jett Hill stood out in the boys under-11s and 12s.
"I think Georgia ended up with some of the fastest times in the state for the 100 metres and the 200 metres," Bond said.
"These four athletes probably have really good chances of top five or podium finishes at state."
With about three weeks until the event, the athletes will be fine-tuning their technique to give themselves the best opportunity for success.
The 2023/24 State Track and Field Championships will be held at Casey Fields, Cranbourne, on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10.
The 12 athletes that will represent Horsham Little Athletics Club are:
