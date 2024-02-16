Marcia Hines bringing her 'Still Shining' tour to Horsham in November

Beloved musical treasure, Marcia Hines has announced she will be performing at the Horsham Town Hall on Friday, November 29, as her 'Still Shining' tour sweeps through regional Victoria.
The tour is a celebration marking 50 years since Ms Hines first arrived in Australia to join the cast of Hair.
With her tour, the former Australian Idol judge will be acknowledging her 22 albums, 2.6 million copies sold and countless chart-topping singles.
The legendary former 'Queen of Pop' shows no sign of letting up.
The hit stage production of Velvet has travelled the world with Marcia in the starring role.
And, 2024 sees her returning to the theatre stage in the role of Teen Angel in the new John Frost/Crossroads production of Grease.
Ms Hine's 'Still Shining' tour has 32 announced stops and a five day stint on a cruise ship.
Tickets are now available for Ms Hines' Horsham show here.
