Marcia Hines bringing her 'Still Shining' tour to Horsham in November

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated February 18 2024 - 2:28pm, first published February 17 2024 - 10:00am
Beloved musical treasure, Marcia Hines has announced she will be performing at the Horsham Town Hall on Friday, November 29, as her 'Still Shining' tour sweeps through regional Victoria.

