The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rapid Relief Team serves more than 1200 meals battling Grampians bushfires

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 18 2024 - 9:49am, first published February 17 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rapid Relief Team served up more than 1200 meals to CFA volunteers during the Grampians bushfires in Pomonal and Mount Stapylton. Picture supplied
The Rapid Relief Team served up more than 1200 meals to CFA volunteers during the Grampians bushfires in Pomonal and Mount Stapylton. Picture supplied

Country Fire Authority volunteers have been supported by the Rapid Relief Team with hot meals and refreshments as they battled destructive blazes in the Grampians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.