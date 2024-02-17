Rapid Relief Team serves more than 1200 meals battling Grampians bushfires

Country Fire Authority volunteers have been supported by the Rapid Relief Team with hot meals and refreshments as they battled destructive blazes in the Grampians.
The RRT established its red tent at the North Park Community Sports Centre in Stawell with 26 volunteers working to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to firefighters responding to blazes in Pomonal and Mount Stapylton.
Local team leader Alan Crick said the crew served up more than 1200 meals including burgers and bacon and egg rolls.
"When we got the call from Horsham Incident Centre, we reached out to our local volunteer base, and almost immediately we had a full crew of willing volunteers," Mr Crick said.
"Supporting the CFA, who are volunteers fighting to protect our local community, with some good quality food to eat was the least we could do."
Horsham Incident Response Centre Logistics Officer Brad Jew thanked the RRT volunteers for their support.
"We are so grateful to RRT. The situation our firies experienced was extremely tense as the two fires burned out of control around Dadswell Bridge and Pomonal area," Mr Jew said.
"The RRT team laboured tirelessly, pumping out food, packing them in hot boxes to be delivered out to the frontlines.
"Those burgers would have hit the spot. You can't imagine what a boost to someone's spirit and energy a delicious burger can provide. It's exactly the thing that the CFA guys needed to keep going."
The RRT is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.
Supporting the [volunteers] ... was the least we could do.- Alan Crick
