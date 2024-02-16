The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ellie McDonald faces losses but expresses gratitude amid Grampians fire

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated February 18 2024 - 9:38am, first published February 16 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stud farmer and Dadswell Bridge resident Ellie McDonald may have lost some land and stock, but she's thankful it was not worse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.