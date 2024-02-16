Ellie McDonald faces losses but expresses gratitude amid Grampians fire

Stud farmer and Dadswell Bridge resident Ellie McDonald may have lost some land and stock, but she's thankful it was not worse.
The young farmer lost 30 white Suffolk ewes, a stud ram, and about 70 per cent of her pasture.
The CFA first lieutenant said it could have been a lot worse.
"I joined the CFA in 2014 when I was 16; I have not seen a catastrophic day since I was a young," she said.
"So I was worried [on Monday]. I put our two private units around the house. I just had that feeling, but I didn't think it would happen right here."
She said one of the hardest parts was waiting for the fire to reach private land.
"We had to wait for it to come out. I got called out at 11.30 that morning to the lightning strike on [Mount Stapylton]. We drove to a [higher vantage point], but the fire was in along a big bush track.
"There was no way we could reach it; we would have had to walk in there."
The CFA strike team was released, and Ms McDonald went home via Roses Gap to inform a neighbour.
By the time she was back at the station, the fire had quickly built up.
"We could see the smoke, but we didn't know where it was," she exclaimed.
"We didn't know how far away it was... we didn't know if any planes were in the air.
"All we knew was there was a wind change coming at two o'clock. We went down to Old Dadswell Town and we could see it crowning."
A call to Captain Peter Jackman and a red flag warning over the radio put two crews on the task of defending Dadswell Bridge.
Crews fought back the blaze as the wind changed and moved the front away from Dadswell Bridge; however, the fire was now travelling towards her property.
"We went back up to the Old Dadswell Town and all the strike teams were coming towards us," she said.
"I thought 'Shit. It's coming,' so we went to our place and just sat there waiting for it to come in from the scrub.
"It came out with a lot of force. It was hot. We were just running around our paddocks trying to slow it down."
Fortunately, the fire's trajectory moved it past the house, only for a slower front to put the focus back on the home.
"All the DSE (Forest Fire Management Victoria) guys, I can't thank them enough," she said.
"They were all around the house fighting off the fire."
Ultimately, more than 4600 hectares of land were burned when the fire was controlled.
When he's not fighting fires, Ms McDonald runs Hopea Suffolk and White Suffolk Studs.
The family runs several blocks, including an 800 acre (about 324ha) block in Dadswell Bridge.
"We have received so many offers of help to agist our sheep," she said. "We are very lucky to have gotten out as lightly as we did considering the conditions."
