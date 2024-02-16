Solace and support: Our resilience in the face of crisis

In times of extreme crisis, the strength of a community truly shines through.
As we navigate the challenges posed by the recent Grampians National Park bushfires - in Dadswell Bridge and Pomonal - it warmed my heart to witness the resilience, compassion, and unity that defines us.
We've seen neighbours opening their homes to those affected, offering support and solace to one another.
This incredible display of solidarity exemplifies the unwavering sense of community that makes the Wimmera and Grampians an exceptional place.
Volunteers have been the backbone of our emergency response efforts.
From brave firefighters battling the blazes to dedicated individuals assisting with relief efforts, the selflessness and dedication on display are nothing short of inspiring.
In times like these, communication is vital, and our community has excelled in keeping everyone informed and connected.
Social media groups, community noticeboards, and local gatherings have become vital channels for sharing information and updates and offering a virtual shoulder to lean on.
As we face the challenges brought about by the bushfires, let us remember the strength we derive from each other.
Together, we are a force that can weather any storm, and it is heartening to witness the bonds that tie us together becoming even stronger during these trying times.
Stay strong, stay connected, and remember that we are in this together.
