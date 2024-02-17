Summer finals fever hits Horsham as regular seasons draw to a close

The Wimmera's lawn bowlers were the first code to begin their finals series on Saturday, February 17, as Horsham City faced Horsham Golf in the Wimmera Playing Area's division one weekend pennant major semi-final.
There were no second chances for Nhill or Sunnyside as the two teams battled in the minor semi-final at Dimboola Bowling Club.
Meanwhile, play resumed on day two for HCA's A Grade cricketers in round 11 action.
Horsham Tigers searched for an outright win over Lubeck Murtoa at City Oval, whilst West Wimmera were in a dominant position against Homers.
In other matches, Horsham Saints resumed at the crease against Blackheath Dimboola, whilst Laharum looked to defend their first innings total against the Bullants at Noradjuha Recreation Reserve.
All four CWTA pennant sides played at Drung South in round 14 on a warm afternoon for tennis.
The home side faced Central Park, whilst St Michaels played Horsham Lawn.
