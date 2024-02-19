A renewed passion post pandemic boosts Field Days 60th event celebrations

Marked up and ready for exhibitors to move in, the Wimmera Machinery Field Days is coming together with a buzz among those involved.
WMFD committee president Tim Rethus was among the committee members and volunteers who have spent the last few Saturdays at the Longerenong site preparing for the annual agricultural showcase set to open the gates on March 5, 6, and 7.
"It's looking good," said Mr Rethus.
"You have a look at the site, it's got a tinge of green on it still, some of this will probably dry off if it doesn't rain again, but [it's] very encouraging."
Mr Rethus said a lot of the preparation work for the event has been done and as they work out the site plan and it is looking really full.
"There is really good exhibitor interest so far," he said.
With industries another 12 months recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Rethus believes exhibitors have more of an ability to put on a show in 2024, to grab the attention of attendees.
"One of the big things that's happened is last year, we weren't far out of COVID," he said.
"Because of that, there wasn't a lot of equipment available at stores.
"This year, all the exhibitors are right back into it, they've settled out after COVID, they've had [another] 12 months to get everything back to normal stocks.
"I'm expecting to see the lot more interesting sites, there is going to be a lot more stuff out there, new equipment and that sort of thing."
Mr Rethus highlighted one particular site where an exhibitor has gone in and laid fresh lawn.
"They're really getting competitive about it, which is fantastic, because that is providing a really good experience for people coming in," he said.
In 1963 Longerenong Agricultural College provided a field to the newly formed Field Days committee to showcase the Wimmera's agricultural industry.
In 2024, that same committee is inviting exhibitors and visitors back to the same site for the 60th edition of the annual event.
To mark the milestone event, the 2024 Field Days event will include highlight some of the regions farming history.
There will be old equipment, old tractors, old cars and old tools for attendees to see how farming was done back when Field Days first began.
"We can all look how things were back in granddad's day, versus now," said Mr Rethus.
There will still be plenty for the kids at this year's Field Days, with Wednesday remaining as 'Family Day'.
The Wickliffe native children's music group, the Mik Maks, will be performing at Field Days, and laser tag will be set up all three days for those looking to run off a little extra energy.
Also, new for 2024 will be Field Day's biosecurity hub.
"It's a one-stop-shop for all of your biosecurity needs," Mr Rethus said.
