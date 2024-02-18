Midnight fire devastates Horsham City Meats, second strike in weeks

Horsham City Meats owner John Olston faces a huge cleanup and days of business disruption after being woken in the early hours of Monday, February 19, to learn his Darlot Street business was on fire.
"It was just after midnight," Mr Olston said.
"At this stage, we believe it was an electrical fault in the switchboard," he said.
The business will suffer a considerable loss of product and trading time, but Mr Olston said the loss was mitigated by the swift action of Horsham Rural City Council, who provided generator power immediately to keep the fridges working.
"The Council was good," he said.
"They got the generators here so quickly that we'll be able to save some of the fridge contents."
He said it was too early to estimate how long the business would be closed, but all hands were on deck Monday morning.
Staff were busy with the clean-up well underway.
It is the second strike against the businessman with 50 years in the butcher trade up his sleeve.
"We were robbed three weeks ago," he said.
Mr Olston said he was unable to estimate the cost if the damage at this stage.
