The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Midnight fire devastates Horsham City Meats, second strike in weeks

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 20 2024 - 10:12am, first published February 19 2024 - 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff member Ethan Anderson is hard at work with the clean up after the midnight fire at Horsham City Meats. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Staff member Ethan Anderson is hard at work with the clean up after the midnight fire at Horsham City Meats. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Horsham City Meats owner John Olston faces a huge cleanup and days of business disruption after being woken in the early hours of Monday, February 19, to learn his Darlot Street business was on fire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.