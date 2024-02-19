New right to disconnect laws breed uncertainty

If COVID taught us anything, it's that the modern workplace was - and still is - an imperfect creation that can always be improved.
But a new law rushed through federal Parliament this month has the potential to muddy the waters of an already complicated transitional phase for workplace culture.
Employees will now have the right to disconnect from work out of hours, after industrial relations changes passed Parliament.
The law prevents employees from being punished for refusing to take unreasonable work calls or answer emails in their unpaid personal time.
It's a measure that has already been in place in France for the past year, and is under consideration in many others, including the UK.
The right to disconnect was part of a broader package of measures, which also included greater rights for gig workers, as well as provisions for casual employees to transition into part time or full-time employment.
These are, as Workplace Minister Tony Burke points out, long overdue measures that will improve working conditions for many.
But how such the right to disconnect law will be enforced - or, indeed, adapted for the multitude of industry-specific working arrangements across the country - remains unclear.
Never mind the inconvenient detail - yet to be ironed out - that the bill inadvertently allows for criminal penalties for breaking a stop order by the Fair Work Commission.
The fact remains that some workplaces - including media outlets - have out-of-work contact built in by definition.
There are occasions when employees will need to be contacted for emergencies or rostering changes, for example.
Will these instances - and there would be plenty of others - need to be built into every enterprise bargaining agreement, or nutted out between individual employees and their bosses?
Is there a way of measuring what is an unreasonable amount of outside work contact from an employer, or an unreasonable refusal to take an urgent call?
Not to mention that the law may have serious implications for the flexible arrangements that have painstakingly been worked out in the wake of the pandemic - a much-needed recognition that people lead diverse lives, productivity is an agile concept and happy people, on the whole, work better.
In other words, employers are learning to recognise that it's possible to take into account individual staff needs while continuing to operate effectively.
And, when it comes to the great work-from-home revelation of COVID, at least in the western world, Increased flexibility in many workplaces has been a happy result.
Happy for employees most of all, and a continuing learning curve for many employers grappling with how to balance productivity with contemporary workplace culture.
This new legislation will certainly work to weed out unscrupulous, unethical or irresponsible employers by demanding fairer treatment for workers who seek only a fair work-life balance.
But it could well be a backwards step for employers who have worked hard to adapt to changing times and strike a balance between the needs of the staff and workplace realities.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has already pledged to repeal the laws if elected, but this, too, is an ill-thought-out reaction.
The sentiment underpinning the bill is sound; employees should not be penalised for demanding a formal separation between the work and private spheres.
But without sufficient detail, such a formal separation can never be properly defined.
And isn't uncertainty the very thing such a law should be designed to minimise?
