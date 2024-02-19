Drung South win crucial encounter in fight for second chance finals spot

With one round left in the Central Wimmera Tennis Association's 2023/14 pennant season, Drung South's tennis stars have put their team in the prime position as a close fight for second place and a second chance for when losses become eliminations.
On Saturday, February 17, third placed Drung South, defeated second placed Central Park, 7-5, tying the two clubs on seven wins each.
An extra draw for Central Park is making the difference.
Aaron Jennings starred in the round 14 clash as one two Drung South players to win all three games.
In his singles contest, Jennings beat Reece Harmon 8-3, and picked up doubles victories, 8-6 and 8-7.
Hayley Reid also picked up two wins for Drung South, beating Sienna Nitschke, 8-4, in singles action, and winning her doubles match, 8-3.
Kate-Lyn Perkin and Harrison Daniell also won rubbers for Drung South.
Matt Jones and Willow Sainsbury were Central Park's best, each claiming two rubbers.
Jones beat Daniell 8-1 in singles competition, 8-1, and won a doubles match 8-0 alongside Brenden Nitschke.
Sainsbury also won her singles match, 8-7, against Perkin and one doubles rubber, 8-6. Sienna and Brenden Nitschke also won rubbers for Central Park.
In the CWTA's other round 14 fixture, Horsham Lawn and St Michaels played out a 6-6 draw.
Horsham Lawn's strong contingent of female talent was on show as the trio of Tahlia Thompson, Cherie Wood and Gemma Walker only dropped a single rubber.
Thompson's went unbeaten through the afternoon, while Wood and Walker lost a close doubles contest to St Michaels' Barb Crough and Kassie Peachey, 8-7.
The Horsham Lawn women's feat was however repeated by St Michaels's men's competitors who only dropped a single rubber in their side of the bracket.
Steve Schultz and Peter Hayes both finished the afternoon unbeaten.
In the CWTA's round 15, Central Park will fight for its position in the top-two, but will be faced with the tough opponents in first-placed Horsham Lawn, whose minor premiership is assured.
If Central Park fall to Horsham Lawn then it opens the door to Drung South knocking them out of the second-chance final.
Drung South is set to take on the fourth-placed St Michaels in a must-win round 15 clash.
In A special, Horsham Lawn Gillespie retook ladder lead with victory against Central Park (11-2), while Natimuk's 9-5 loss to Horsham Lawn O'Connor saw the side fall to second.
Also, Kalkee beat Brimpaen (12-2) and Homers beat Drung South (11-3).
