The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Golf through to lawn bowls grand final, City to clash with Nhill

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated February 20 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Golf Bowling Club is the first team to earn a spot in the 2023/24 Wimmera Playing Area weekend pennant division one lawn bowls grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.