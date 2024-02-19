Horsham Golf through to lawn bowls grand final, City to clash with Nhill

The Horsham Golf Bowling Club is the first team to earn a spot in the 2023/24 Wimmera Playing Area weekend pennant division one lawn bowls grand final.
After finishing the regular season in second, Horsham Golf took on first-placed Horsham City in a semi-final on Saturday, February 17.
By claiming the 12-4 (68-66) victory, Horsham Golf now moves onto the grand final on Saturday, while Dimboola must set its eyes on a preliminary final against Nhill.
Horsham Golf's win cam despite losing two rinks.
Adam Galpin, Stephen Harris, Bradley Robinson and Ashley Batchelor were responsible for Horsham Golf's only rink win.
Nhill has earned it way into the preliminary final by defeating Sunnyside in a Semi final 14-2 (72-64).
Robert Schneider, Barry Cramer, Barry Morrison and Allan King earned Nhill victory in the highest scoring, 32-22
Meanwhile, the biggest margin was 12 shots.
Ronald Magor, Jillian Coutts, Christopher Trotter and Rex Bergen won Sunnyside's only rink.
In division two, Nhill have won through to the grand final, while Coughlin Park and Dimboola get set to clash in a prelim.
