Vale Noel Curran, a humble community-minded man with a sense of humour

One of the longest-serving Secretaries of the Wimmera Field Days, the late Noel Rexleigh Curran, took his last trip on January 23, 2024, and was farewelled at a standing room only in the Horsham St Andrews Uniting Church on February 5, 2024.
He was remembered as a man who loved and was loved and someone who didn't believe in holding a grudge.
His son Christopher spoke about his father on behalf of the family.
Born in Geelong on April 12, 1943, Noel Curran became a CATS fan throughout his life.
His family moved to Great Western in 1946, where he enjoyed a fun childhood of yabbying, Guy Fawkes, grapes, and sport, selling programs for one shilling and 6 pence at the games.
"When the program price went up to two shillings, he didn't think it was worth the effort because there was no opportunity to keep the change, and so his income was greatly reduced," his son said.
In 1964, the family moved to Stawell, where he completed his schooling.
The late Mr. Curran studied to become a teacher and enjoyed several postings in the Wimmera region. he later moved to Horsham to try hobby farming on a 280-acre block.
He married in 1964 and had three children. That marriage ended in 1983, and he remarried in 1985 and had two more children.
Joining clubs and community organizations resulted in him becoming secretary more often than not, with a 33-year reign as secretary for the Wimmera Field Days, two decades as a member of Rotary and several of those as president, and many organisations.
His career after teaching was varied and took him into the steel industry, Insurance, earthmoving, and office management.
He never lost his childhood love of yabbying and had his choice of 75 dams in the Edenhope area, which he frequented often
"Dad loved catching yabbies, Dad loved shelling yabbies, Dad loved eating yabbies, " his son said, "And gave as many away as he kept for himself."
When he lived in Great Western, he developed a love of grapes, but too much of a good thing can destroy that yearning for life.
However, as the years went by, he became partial to the end product of the grape, his son said.
He was awarded the Prime Minister's Community Medal, which he said tongue in cheek at the time; he was sure they had just made too many, and so they gave him one.
"But I'm sure it was because of Dad's extensive community work," his son said.
Many will remember his black and white Chevy Impala, nicknamed the Batmobile, and some may have been driven to their wedding in it.
In addition to his community work, the late Mr Curran thought he should give local government a go and nominated for the Horsham Council. He wasn't successful the first time, but when a bi-election was called, he was nominated and successfully served the remainder of that term and a second term after that.
He played and watched most kinds of sports, and even though he enjoyed and was committed to his community work, "his friends and family were always at the core of his life,' Christopher said.
In recent years, there were many trips overseas and, more recently, to football in Adelaide.
"But now there's just one more trip for Dad to take," he said of his Dad's passing.
It seemed fitting the late Mr Noel Curran left on his final trip from the church to Dire Straits, Walk of Life.
The late Mr Curran prepared much of the eulogy because he wanted history shared as he felt it should be.
The final word, however, was up to Christopher, who relayed his Dad's favorite saying, one which he intends to adopt himself.
When his mother would remind his late father he had to weed the garden or something similar, "he'd look at me and say, tell her she's dreamin' from the iconic Australian movie The Castle."
"And you can be sure, " he said, "I'll be adopting that saying when I'm asked to do some chores or another."
Mr. Noel Curran is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughters Joanne, Felicity, Jocelyn, Michael (dec), and Christopher.
His family said, "Noel was a reserved, quiet guy, and his persona never really changed, but despite this, he was a social being with his friends and family at his core."
He was 80 years old.
