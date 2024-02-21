Up for grabs: Harness racing gears up for $7000 Horsham Trotters Cup

Harness action returns to the Horsham Racing Centre on Thursday afternoon with an eight race card commencing at 1.22pm with the $7000 Woodlands Stud Horsham Trotters Cup 11/3 Trot and concluding at 5.33pm with the $6000 Horsham Pacing Cup 11/3 Pace.
It's free entry through the gate and racegoers can beat the heat from the comfort of the Trackside Lounge or shaded grandstand.
Jen's Canteen opens at noon, West Side Bistro offers their scrumptious lunch menu from 12-2pm with the Cafe service available from 10am.
For those who knock off early and looking for a cool drink, the Sports Bar @ WS will open at 3pm.
Best plays of the day for punters look to be race four No.9 She Will Wantano for trainer Bec East and driver Michael Bellman; race five No.5 Rock Phone with Nathan Jack to drive; race six No.2 Maxy Wants To Play for the Aaron Dunn/Ryan Backhouse team and race eight No.4 Fragmental for Charlton trainer Michael Gadsden.
Our readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au and follow all the action at the Horsham Racing Centre from home, live and free on their device @ Trots Vision.
Birchip owner/trainer Gary Living celebrated a victory at Maryborough last week with his eight-year-old mare Stylish Gem.
Awkwardly placed, three back the pegs turning for home, driver Jackie Barker spied a gap between runners halfway up the straight and Stylish Gem darted through to score untouched, by six metres in the $7000 McPhersons Printing Group Pace.
Living has enjoyed racing the daughter of Art Major USA over the last six years, with Stylish Gem posting nine wins and 14 minors from 64 starts.
Charlton owner trainer Mark Boyle and his wife Janet landed in the Echuca winner's circle last Wednesday night when their six year old gelding Yapper led all the way in a $8000 NR 55 to 60 Pace over 1755 metres.
The victory also began a memorable three in a row for 21yo concession reins woman Ewa Justice, who saluted in the following two races with Another Nien and Sports Wrack for her father, trainer John Justice.
Cup night at Terang on Saturday night saw the Lee family scoop the pool with home track victories in both the $40,000 Terang Co-Op Pacing Cup and $25,000 Moss Bearings Trotters Cups.
Trainer Marg combined with her son Jason and five-year-old mare Jilliby Willow to take out the Pacing Cup and her son Paddy trained the trifecta in the Trotters Cup with Keayang Chucky (Glen Craven ) Keayang Ignite (Jason Lee) and Keayang Xena (Lochie Cook).
Ararat horseman Michael Bellman made the long haul north to Menangle on Saturday and was rewarded with 3yo colt, Sergeant Lou's impressive, all-the-way victory in the $50,000 R.C. Simpson Memorial Pace.
Fellow Victorian pacer Dee Roe (Aaron Dunn) came in eight metres astern in a rate of 1.51.5 for the 1609 metre dash.
The youngsters are on the road to a spot the $200,000 NSW Pacers Derby Final 9th March over the staying trip of 2300m.
Stawell trainer/driver Jason Ainsworth and partner Natasha Raven captured the 100 Years Of Volunteers Pace with 9yo gelding Flaming Lucky at Gunbower on Sunday afternoon.
Drawn widest on the front line the pacer was restrained in the early stages and settled one out, three back bell.
Ainsworth secured a three wide trail forward from the 500m mark, edged four wide top of the home stretch and Faming Lucky finished full of running to score by 7m at the post.
After taking 56 starts to win its Maiden at St. Arnaud "Lucky" has racked up another 9 victories 103 since, taking his record to 10 wins and 50 minor placings from 159 outings.
They're off @ Horsham (D) Thursday February 22nd; Charlton (D) Monday 26th; Mt. Gambier (N) Cup Heats Tuesday 27th; Ararat (N) Pacing & Trotting Cups Friday March 1st; Swan Hill (N) Wednesday 6th; Birchip (D) Mallee Bull Cup Sunday 10th & Horsham (D) Pacing & Trotting Cups Monday 11th
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.