Up for grabs: Harness racing gears up for $7000 Horsham Trotters Cup

By Tony Logan
Updated February 21 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Trainer Paul Males, driver Michael Bellman and part-owner Rob Auber will take their golden ticket straight into the $200,00 NSW Pacers Derby Final on March 9 following Sergeant Lou's victory. Picture supplied by Club Menangle
Harness action returns to the Horsham Racing Centre on Thursday afternoon with an eight race card commencing at 1.22pm with the $7000 Woodlands Stud Horsham Trotters Cup 11/3 Trot and concluding at 5.33pm with the $6000 Horsham Pacing Cup 11/3 Pace.

