Farming women will gather in Ararat from March 15 to 17 for their 34th annual Victorian Women on Farms Get Together Gathering weekend.
Participants can expect a full weekend of fun and entertainment, emphasizing the fun; organiser Christine Rippon promises there will be bucketloads of fun.
"Poems and stories from women's experiences of farm life will be shared and are expected to be a highlight of the Gathering," she said.
Saturday afternoon, there will be free time. Participants are encouraged to enjoy some of the events and places, including an Open Garden at 54 Churchill Ave Ararat on Saturday afternoon, a visit to Gun San Museum, a drive up to One Tree Hill for a 360-degree view of the region and a visit to the Ararat Art Gallery.
"For people who like to wander through the gardens, the Alexandra Garden boasts birdlife, shady trees, a coffee shop, and a 500-meter stroll around the gardens," Ms Rippon said.
For more than 30 years, Museums Victoria has been working to uncover and record the untold stories of regional Victorian women and their contributions to society.
The development of the Women on Farms Gathering Collection has played a vital role in increasing the visibility of these women and their stories.
The Victoria's Women on Farms Gathering Collection is a community project involving the active participation of rural Victorian women in collecting, interpreting, and sharing their histories.
Developed through the annual Victorian Women on Farms Gatherings, the collection highlights the diversity of rural women's experiences and documents the contribution of women to their farms and communities. It shows the changing nature of agriculture and contemporary issues affecting the future of Victorian communities.
Women contribute half of the world's food supply, so it is vital that we understand and recognize their significant contributions.
The Women on Farms 2004 was held in Horsham and is held in a different rural location each year.
People attending the event are advised that the recent Grampian Fires on Tuesday, February 13, are contained, and they are encouraged to come and enjoy all that Ararat and the district has to offer.
