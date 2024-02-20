The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

GWMWater confirms safety of Grampians water supply, another home lost

By Ben Fraser
Updated February 20 2024 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another house has been lost in a bushfire that raged around Pomonal on the edge of the Grampians. Picture by Justin McManus/AAP PHOTOS
Another house has been lost in a bushfire that raged around Pomonal on the edge of the Grampians. Picture by Justin McManus/AAP PHOTOS

Grampians residents can now safely drink from the local water supply after authorities lifted a ban.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.